From Connection to Collaboration: MyTradeZone.com Revolutionizes Business Networking with AI-Driven B2B Social Platform

Innovative platform bridges current gaps, combining robust business tools for enhanced B2B engagement and collaboration

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shattering barriers in B2B communication, MyTradeZone.com recently revealed its unique social networking platform dedicated solely for businesses. MyTradeZone serves as a central hub for businesses to find, connect with, and engage potential clients, partners, and vendors worldwide – allowing companies to post products and services, request quotes, create and join networking groups, and much more.

sample search screen

MyTradeZone was founded by CEO, Bachir Kassir, a serial entrepreneur with over 20 years' experience in the software and B2B industry who has recently successfully sold his B2B Ecommerce platform venture, WebJaguar, to QAD – a Thoma Bravo portfolio company.

"MyTradeZone offers a specialized platform designed to innovate B2B interactions," said Kassir. "We know that 40% of B2B marketing budgets are spent on trade shows and that over 95% of marketers use social media content in their campaigns. So why is there no social network specifically dedicated to B2B trade? Well, now there is one."

MyTradeZone: Platform Highlights

On MyTradeZone, each business can both market its products/services and source what it needs, all within the same platform. MyTradeZone facilitates the entire process, presenting a thriving ecosystem for businesses, professionals, organizations, groups, and creators who can now spend time networking, while also fostering the connections that increase their reach, influence, and overall profits.

MyTradeZone is a perfect lead generation and highly targeted advertising venue since advertisers can pinpoint exact audiences, making highly specific advertisements that are cost efficient. Major platform features include:

Tailored B2B Search Capabilities: Facilitates a seamless discovery of businesses, products, RFQs, groups, and more.

Facilitates a seamless discovery of businesses, products, RFQs, groups, and more. Advanced Networking Tools : From permanent company profiles to real-time video chat, the platform caters to a variety of business needs.

From permanent company profiles to real-time video chat, the platform caters to a variety of business needs. Peer-to-Peer Payment Options: Ensuring smooth transactions with payments powered by Stripe.

Ensuring smooth transactions with payments powered by Stripe. Innovative Ad Space: Sponsored and displayed ads provide businesses with a medium to amplify their brand presence.

Sponsored and displayed ads provide businesses with a medium to amplify their brand presence. Tradeshow and Networking Events: Organizers can amplify the benefits for attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors – providing a secure networking group to connect beyond the actual event.

Expanding Horizons: MyTradeZone Powers Community and Monetization

Beyond businesses, MyTradeZone extends its utility to trade associations, networking groups, and event organizers by allowing them to build, manage, and monetize their online communities. Professionals and creators can actively grow their networks and monetize their skills through peer-to-peer payments.

"Our platform is more than just a supplementary tool. It revolutionizes the traditional event experience by enhancing networking, engagement, and business growth opportunities in both a broad and narrow sense. Instead of merely relying on physical connections, MyTradeZone transforms singular events into sustained, ever-evolving networking connections."

To celebrate the official launch, MyTradeZone seeks to partner with trade shows, event and networking groups organizers, and trade associations – offering their members exclusive offers to premium membership via the platform. MyTradeZone's basic edition is always free and signing up is quick, taking only few minutes to join.

Inquire further at: [email protected] And for news on future platform updates and promotions, follow MyTradeZone on LinkedIn or on the B2B social network: https://mytradezone.com/profile/mytradezone

About MyTradeZone.com

MyTradeZone is led by a highly skilled and talented team of employees and advisors who are working on the next thing to disrupt business networking. MyTradeZone is a forward-thinking B2B technology company reshaping how businesses connect and engage online through its advanced social networking platform in an industry-specific ecosystem for business collaboration, knowledge sharing, and growth. Learn more at: www.MyTradeZone.com.

Media Contact:

Bachir Kassir, Founder

1-949-813-7791

[email protected]

SOURCE MyTradeZone.com