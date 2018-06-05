From DaDaABC to DaDa, a simplified name shows a wider landscape

Since its establishment in 2013, DaDa has hired tens of thousands of professional English teachers in Europe and America and provided services to hundreds of thousands of paying students. In January 2018, DaDa received $100 million of its C round financing from TAL Education Group and Tiger Global Management. DaDa's revenue increased by 600% in 2017. The average number of classes a student takes each month is 8. DaDa's five-year growth has demonstrated the health of its business model and strategy, combined with advanced technology, which has prepared DaDa for a wider landscape.

This is a great year of harvest through global partnerships for DaDa. During the recent months, DaDa has announced the partnership with world-renowned publisher McGraw Hill Education, STEM education leading brand Mad Science, as well as the well-known international healthcare brand United Foundation for China's Health (UFCH).

According to ZHI Hui CEO & Founder of DaDa: "the logo has been simplified down to only DaDa, which are commonly a baby's first words, symbolizing the baby's initial awareness, and its genuine curiosity of the world. DaDa will focus more on education model innovation in the future. Together with excellent partners inside and outside the industry, DaDa will integrate more educational resources, give full play to Internet education, and strive to create a new form of online education in order to achieve the goal of building a wall-less international school."

