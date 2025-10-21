From Dallas to Toronto: FlixBus Connects All Host Cities for the World's Biggest Soccer Tournament in 2026

Intercity bus travel makes it easy and affordable for fans to get to matches across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of fans prepare to descend on North America for soccer's biggest event in 2026, travelers will have an easy and affordable way to move between host cities to see the matches. FlixBus, the trusted global leader in intercity bus travel, today confirmed its network will connect every 2026 host city across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico – with Guadalajara joining the system in spring 2026, just ahead of the tournament. This offers fans a budget-friendly and reliable alternative for traveling between matches, avoiding high airfare, airport hassles, and heavy congestion in host cities.

FlixBus will serve all match destinations, spanning three countries:

United States : Dallas, Los Angeles, New York / New Jersey, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco Bay Area, Kansas City, Houston, Seattle

: Dallas, Los Angeles, New York / New Jersey, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco Bay Area, Kansas City, Houston, Seattle Canada : Toronto, Vancouver

: Toronto, Vancouver Mexico : Mexico City, Monterrey

: Mexico City, Monterrey Coming Spring 2026: Guadalajara

Using FlixBus's wide network and modern booking platform, fans can easily purchase direct tickets between any two host cities. A traveler could watch a match in Vancouver, book a FlixBus to Miami for another, and then plan additional trips between destinations – all within one unified system. Fans can also travel with Greyhound, FlixBus's sister brand, which operates within the same connected network.

"Global sporting events like this bring incredible energy, but they also create major challenges for fans trying to travel between cities," said Karina Frayter, head of communications at Flix North America. "Soccer is a sport we support around the world, and fans already know and love our brand. Many have traveled with us to matches across Europe, India, and beyond, and now they'll be able to do the same in North America – with an affordable, reliable way to follow the game they love."

Congestion relief will also be critical during the tournament. Each full FlixBus can take up to 30 private cars off the road, reducing gridlock and helping keep host cities moving as they prepare for record crowds.

"We are well-prepared to welcome passengers and meet the increased demand that comes with an event of this scale," Kai Boysan, CEO of Flix North America. "Our network planning and operations teams have worked to ensure all connections are in place, and by the time fans learn their match schedules at the group stage draw in December, summer 2026 trips will be available for booking. Fans will be able to move between host cities affordably and seamlessly, with the confidence that FlixBus can handle the surge in travel."

For fans, FlixBus offers a practical alternative to costly flights and stressful long drives. Passengers can skip airport security lines, avoid highway gridlock, and arrive directly in the city center. On board, they can stay connected with free Wi-Fi and power outlets, relax in comfortable seats with ample legroom, and enjoy the convenience of restrooms for the journey.

Tickets can be booked online or through the FlixBus app, giving international and domestic fans an affordable, stress-free way to connect to the matches.

About Flix North America Inc.:

Flix North America Inc., the parent company of FlixBus Inc. and Greyhound Lines, Inc., is a leading provider of long-distance bus transportation in North America. We're a subsidiary of Germany-based Flix SE, a global travel technology company operating bus and train services in more than 40 countries across four continents. Greyhound and FlixBus, together with their trusted partners, offer the most extensive coast-to-coast network of intercity bus routes, providing travelers with affordable and sustainable transportation options to over 1,600 destinations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. More than 12 million passengers ride with us each year. Our mission is to keep communities connected and help drive affordable and sustainable travel for everyone. For more information, please visit our website and press room .

SOURCE Flix North America Inc.