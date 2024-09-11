From Delivery Rider to Model Worker: Quhuo "Empowering Workers" Sets Industry Benchmark

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Song Penghua, a rider for Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or "the company"), a leading gig economy platform focusing on local life services, was honored as the model worker, as the only delivery rider, in Henan Province. This accolade follows his previous recognition as a model worker in Zhengzhou City last year. These honors affirm his personal achievements and underscore the growing significance of new forms of employment in China's economic and social development.

In recent years, roles such as delivery riders and ride-hailing drivers have become integral parts of China's workforce. The Ninth National Workforce Survey conducted by the All-China Federation of Trade Unions reveals that out of a total workforce of approximately 402 million, 84 million, or 21%, are engaged in these emerging job categories. This trend underscores the role of new forms of employment as essential avenues for enhancing worker income and broadening career development opportunities.

Song Penghua's journey vividly illustrates the evolution of these new employment forms. At the age of 26, he has spent four years in the on-demand delivery sector and currently serves as the deputy site manager at the Yingcai Station in Huiji District, Zhengzhou, Henan. Initially facing the typical challenges of crowdsourcing, namely fluctuating income and a lack of professional training, Song encountered significant hurdles in navigating unfamiliar areas and communicating effectively during service delays. His career trajectory took a positive turn when he joined Quhuo, which marked the beginning of a transformative chapter in his life.

Quhuo provided Song with comprehensive professional training and career guidance from the start. The company implemented a mentorship program that paired him with an experienced mentor who offered one-on-one guidance. With this support, Song quickly mastered the necessary application functionalities and efficient order handling, and he honed his communication skills with both merchants and customers. Quhuo also ensured that its riders were well-equipped with essential gears, including helmets, uniforms, food delivery bags, and motorcycles. This robust support system from training to daily operations exemplifies Quhuo's commitment to empowering its workforce, laying a solid foundation for Song's career in on-demand delivery services.

Leveraging his experience, Song mentored over 70 apprentices, teaching them to navigate various business districts and impart practical experience. During the pandemic, he consistently managed to deliver 30-40 orders daily, even through restricted areas, to ensure swift service. This commitment not only earned customer appreciation but also highlighted the success of Quhuo's training programs, which seamlessly integrate professional ethics into the operational standards of its riders.

Furthermore, Quhuo is dedicated to fostering career growth, offering structured pathways for progression from delivery rider to management roles. Within just four years, Song advanced from a rider to deputy site manager, now leading a team of 40-50 people. He said, "The company has provided the opportunities for me to advance. I look forward to achieving even more and taking on greater responsibilities."

Song Penghua's success is not by chance. Wu Pengpeng, the city manager for Quhuo's on-demand delivery service, said that the company is committed to enhancing the skills and overall capabilities of its riders. Song has exemplified outstanding work ethics and professionalism, setting a benchmark for his peers. The company places a high priority on identifying and cultivating such exceptional talent.

Quhuo, a leading gig economy platform in China focusing on local life services, boosts the professional development of its riders through online and offline training, as well as mentorship programs. With meticulous recruitment strategies, phased training, and stringent daily management, Quhuo ensures that every rider can efficiently complete their tasks. Committed to staff welfare and demonstrating social responsibility, Quhuo provides watermelons and drinks to mitigate the summer heat and organizes team-building activities to alleviate workplace stress. The company also creates special care initiatives for women and people with disabilities, prioritizing the physical and mental health of all its workers.

Currently, Quhuo's on-demand delivery service spans over 30 provinces and 105 cities, employing more than 53,500 active workers monthly and completing an average of 38.1 million service orders. Quhuo riders excel in order acceptance, on-time delivery, and customer satisfaction rates, significantly surpassing industry averages by 15-30 percentage points.

Leslie Yu, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Quhuo, stated, "Song Penghua's success illustrates that every rider can find their own platform at Quhuo. As new forms of employment gain significance within the labor force, Quhuo continues to lead the industry. We provide extensive career development opportunities and actively promote the development of these new employment models, contributing to the nation's economic and social progress."

About Quhuo Limited

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") is a leading gig economy platform focusing on local life services in China. Leveraging Quhuo+, its proprietary technology infrastructure, Quhuo is dedicated to empowering and linking workers and local life service providers and providing end-to-end operation solutions for the life service market. The Company currently provides multiple industry-tailored operational solutions, primarily including on-demand delivery solutions, mobility service solutions, housekeeping and accommodation solutions, and other services, meeting the living needs of hundreds of millions of families in the communities.

With the vision of promoting employment, stabilizing income and empowering entrepreneurship, Quhuo explores multiple scenarios to promote employment of workers, provides, among others, safety and security and vocational training to protect workers, and helps workers plan their career development paths to realize their self-worth.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding Quhuo's business development, financial outlook, beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "will"and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Quhuo's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Quhuo's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to Quhuo's abilities to (1) manage its growth and expand its operations, (2) address any or all of the risks and challenges in the future in light of its limited operating history and evolving business portfolios, (3) remain in its competitive position in the on-demand food delivery market or further diversify its solution offerings and customer portfolio, (4) maintain relationships with major customers and to find replacement customers on commercially desirable terms or in a timely manner or at all, (5) maintain relationships with existing industry customers or attract new customers, (6) attract, retain and manage workers on its platform, and (7) maintain its market shares in relation to competitors in existing markets and its success in expansion into new markets, as well as the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Quhuo's business and industry. Other risks and uncertainties are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the final prospectus related to the IPO filed with the SEC on July 10, 2020 and the Company's latest annual report on Form 20-F. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Quhuo undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Quhuo Limited