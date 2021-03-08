From Depression to a Calling: Authentic Vision Integrating Mind and Body

CLEVELAND, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you have the role you always wanted but aren't happy? From feeling depressed to finding her calling, executive & team coach Yan Maschke reveals an inspiring story in her new book "Leadership Unlocked: Unleash the Power of Your Body for Impact and Fulfillment."

Book "Leadership Unlocked: Unleash the Power of Your Body for Impact and Fulfillment" Yan Maschke, award-winning executive & team coach, speaker, author of "Leadership Unlocked: Unleash the Power of Your Body for Impact and Fulfillment". Yan works with successful leaders who want to make a bigger impact by strategically leading their teams in an authentic and inspiring way.

"In her true colors, Yan Maschke embodies integration of the East and the West. Her integrative approach to leadership is refreshing and impactful. A must-read for any leader." - Marshall Goldsmith, Thinker 50 #1 Executive Coach and New York Times #1 bestselling author of Triggers, Mojo, and What Got You Here Won't Get You There.

After immigrating to the U.S. and achieving her dream job as a corporate executive, Maschke felt lost instead of fulfilled. When she decided to drop the "shoulds" in her Mind and invite the intelligence of her full Body, she discovered a calling to help other successful leaders achieve more, do less, and feel authentic through a Mind-Body integrative approach. No longer chasing a dream, she now lives a life beyond her dreams.

This new book shares her story and seven other powerful stories of leaders making positive changes resulting in more effective leadership and happier lives. It offers proven approaches integrating Mind and Body to address common real-life challenges:

Authentic self Emotional intelligence Leadership presence Leading change Impulse control Powerful listening Strategic thinking Delegation

Highly visual with bite-sized content, Leadership Unlocked is available on Amazon starting immediately for $26.88 per copy. For more information about this book, visit https://www.yanmaschke.com/book. To schedule Yan Maschke for a presentation or media interview, visit https://www.yanmaschke.com/press.

About Yan Maschke – Founder of Yan Maschke Group, Strategy & Leadership Advisory

Yan Maschke is an award-winning executive & team coach, speaker, and author. For over 20 years, Yan led strategy and execution in Fortune 500 environments and managed multiple $100 million-plus global businesses. Now, as the founder of Yan Maschke Group, she develops leaders worldwide who want to achieve more, do less, and feel authentic.

Yan is known for her experiential approach that actively engages the Mind and Body to deliver deeper insights and faster results. For her expertise, industry authority International Coaching Federation (ICF) has featured her powerful coaching client stories and has granted her the prestigious President's Award.

