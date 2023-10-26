From Diamond Dominance to Uranium Interest: A Deep Dive into Namibia's Mining Landscape for 2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mining Industry in Namibia 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the mining industry in Namibia includes information on the size and state of the mining industry, major mining activities and minerals, notable companies, exploration and project developments and corporate actions.

Report Highlights:

Namibia's Mining Triumph: The country experienced a strong growth in 2022 with a whopping 44% spike in diamond production. Contributing significantly to its GDP, the mining sector is on the rise.

The country experienced a strong growth in 2022 with a whopping 44% spike in diamond production. Contributing significantly to its GDP, the mining sector is on the rise. Major Contributors: Dominated by diamond and uranium mining, over 70% of Namibia's sparkling gems are sea-extracted. While minerals primarily see exports in their semi-processed or raw forms, several mining projects are on the horizon for production in the upcoming years.

Dominated by diamond and uranium mining, over 70% of sparkling gems are sea-extracted. While minerals primarily see exports in their semi-processed or raw forms, several mining projects are on the horizon for production in the upcoming years. Regulatory Shifts: In a move to maximize the value from its mineral resources, the Namibian government announced potential minority stakes in mining projects from June 2023 . Coupled with a new export ban on unprocessed critical minerals, the landscape is geared towards internal value addition. This is further supported by draft legislations that hint at royalty rate hikes, mining charter provisions, and an introduction of a windfall tax.

In a move to maximize the value from its mineral resources, the Namibian government announced potential minority stakes in mining projects from . Coupled with a new export ban on unprocessed critical minerals, the landscape is geared towards internal value addition. This is further supported by draft legislations that hint at royalty rate hikes, mining charter provisions, and an introduction of a windfall tax. Challenges Ahead: From water supply disruptions to escalating input costs, the industry does face its hurdles. However, exploration expenses continue their upward trajectory, especially in critical minerals and uranium sectors.

The extensive report delves deep into the Namibian mining industry's size, state, major activities, and minerals. It features profiles of 19 industry giants such as De Beers Marine Namibia, Rossing Uranium, and Ohorongo Cement.

The report further breaks down:

Introduction to the Mining Industry

Detailed Country Information

Comprehensive Industry Description exploring the local and international landscapes, influential factors, competitive environment, and industry outlook

exploring the local and international landscapes, influential factors, competitive environment, and industry outlook Spotlight on Notable Players: Andrada Mining Ltd, B2Gold Namibia (Pty) Ltd, Namdeb Diamond Corporation (Pty) Ltd, Rosh Pinah Zinc Corporation (Pty) Ltd, and many more!

