From Digital Platforms to Aging Demographics: Key Drivers in the Respiratory Inhalers Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Inhalers Market Report 2023-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With an eye on global revenue, the respiratory inhalers market is poised to surpass US$45 billion by the close of 2023, followed by robust growth forecasts stretching through 2033.

For businesses looking to tap into the emerging revenue pockets within this sector or those considering expansion strategies, this report serves as a crucial resource. It sheds light on industry trends, market dynamics, and the direction in which the industry is headed.

Market Dynamics & Drivers

The upsurge in R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotech companies signals the escalating demand for precise drug delivery solutions. Respiratory inhaler devices are growing in demand, especially among patients with conditions like asthma and COPD. The aging population, which displays a diminished immunity towards chronic pulmonary ailments, are increasingly adopting inhalers. As home healthcare sees more traction, the market for such products is predicted to expand.

The digital landscape is not far behind. Pharma and digital companies are partnering to curate platforms focusing on respiratory disease management, one notable mention being the smart inhaler market. The HeroTracker Sense app, unveiled by Aptar Pharma in April 2023, represents a leap in this direction, turning a regular pMDI into a connected health gadget. Such innovations are driven by governmental concerns over rising respiratory disease fatalities and stringent guidelines to shape smart inhaler market growth.

Challenges Ahead

Despite its promise, the market faces hurdles. The high costs associated with inhalers limit their widespread acceptance. An instance is the price hike of the vital asthma drug, Advair, soaring from US$496 in 2013 to US$648.8 in 2023. In addition, underdiagnosis of asthma impedes market growth. Factors like poor healthcare access, untrained healthcare providers, and non-adherence to asthma guidelines further contribute to the challenge.

Key Report Inclusions

  • Segments: Products (including pMDI, Dry Powder Inhalers, Soft Mist Inhalers), Drug Class, Mode of Operation, Indication.
  • Leading Players: Companies like 3M Health Care, AstraZeneca, GSK plc, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are profiled with a focus on their operations in this market segment.
  • Market Dynamics: Insights on market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report aims to answer pertinent questions for potential buyers, touching on the market's evolution, growth drivers, challenges, leading players, and the future trajectory for the next decade.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Respiratory Inhalers Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth:

  • 3M Health Care
  • AptarGroup, Inc.
  • AstraZeneca
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
  • Cipla Inc.
  • GF Health Products, Inc.
  • GSK plc
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Medisana GmbH
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • OMRON Corporation
  • Recipharm AB
  • Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

