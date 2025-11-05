From Digital Win to TEDx Debut: Manny Faces' Hip Hop Framework Earns Gold & Remixes Innovation

Journalist and cultural strategist Manny Faces bridges creativity, education, and civic change through Hip Hop's collaborative framework—earning Gold in the 4th Annual Signal Awards for Best Music Podcast and debuting his TEDxBuckheadAve talk, "Hip Hop's Problem-Solving Framework," inspired by his book Hip Hop Can Save America!

Key Highlights

TEDxBuckheadAve talk explores Hip Hop as a framework for problem-solving and social innovation: watch his TEDx talk .

. Gold Signal Award – Best Music Podcast honors Hip Hop Can Save America! for its cultural and creative impact.

honors for its cultural and creative impact. Faces expands consultancy and education initiatives through The Hip Hop Institute for Social Innovation.

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off a Gold Signal Award for Best Music Podcast for his acclaimed series Hip Hop Can Save America! , decorated journalist and cultural strategist Manny Faces brings Hip Hop's transformative power to the TEDxBuckheadAve stage with his talk, "Hip Hop's Problem-Solving Framework." The Signal Awards, which announced its 2025 winners on October 15, will celebrate honorees at a Winner's Party on November 10 in Brooklyn, NY, where Faces will join fellow creatives recognized for excellence across audio and media.

Journalist, author, and cultural strategist Manny Faces delivers his TEDx Buckhead Ave. talk, "Hip Hop's Problem-Solving Framework," exploring how Hip Hop's collaborative mindset fuels innovation, education, and civic progress. Manny Faces' podcast, "Hip Hop Can Save America!," earned Gold in the 2025 Signal Awards for Best Music Podcast. Produced under Manny Faces Media, the series highlights Hip Hop's influence as a catalyst for creativity, education, and social progress.

The talk expands on ideas from his book, Hip Hop Can Save America! Inspiration for the Nation from a Culture of Innovation , using real-world examples of how Hip Hop's collaborative spirit can transform systems of education, governance, and community building. Presented under the 2025 TEDxBuckheadAve theme, "The Power of We," Faces emphasizes collective creativity as a driver of lasting change.

"Imagine if a blueprint for a better future could be found in Hip Hop," Faces says. "It's a culture that's always remixed division into unity, scarcity into abundance, and obstacles into opportunities. True progress happens when we design the future together."

The TEDx debut continues Faces' mission to position Hip Hop as both an art form and a framework for innovation and civic progress. Through his award-winning podcast, his book, and The Hip Hop Institute for Social Innovation, Faces collaborates with educators, policymakers, and creatives to apply Hip Hop's principles to build equity and inclusion in modern problem-solving.

The Gold Signal Award – Best Music Podcast recognition further cements Faces' impact, honoring storytelling that merges artistry, education, and measurable change.

For more on Faces, please visit https://www.mannyfaces.com .

About Manny Faces

Manny Faces is a journalist, author, cultural strategist, and media proprietor dedicated to advancing Hip Hop as a tool for learning, innovation, and community empowerment. He is the creator of Hip Hop Can Save America! podcast—winner of Gold in the 4th Annual Signal Awards for Best Music Podcast—and author of Hip Hop Can Save America! Inspiration for the Nation from a Culture of Innovation. Through his platform, The Hip Hop Institute for Social Innovation , Faces bridges culture, education, and civic engagement, inspiring organizations and audiences to apply Hip Hop's collaborative framework toward real-world solutions.

Media Contact:

Tré D. Brown — Media Strategist, TrèDay PR & Bookings, LLC

[email protected]

+1(803)200-1898

SOURCE Manny Faces Media