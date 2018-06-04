From Discovering the "Big Bang Particle" to Powering Syte's Image Search AI for 800 Million Handheld Devices

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Higgs-Boson, or 'God-Particle' as it has been called, is one of the greatest discoveries of this century in Particle Physics. For 50 years, researchers worked to build accelerators, detectors, and data analysis code in hopes of discovering this ever- elusive particle.

Predicted purely as a mathematical concept- this particle became a reality using artificial intelligent tools developed by Dr. Voss, a particle physicist working at CERN, Geneva.

Through a mutual connection, Dr. Voss was paired with Ofer Fryman, CEO of Syte. Ofer, along with his Co-founders Lihi Pinto Fryman and Idan Pinto, had a vision that intrigued and excited Voss. They hoped to make every image interactable and shoppable; a world where nothing was off limits.

The team knew their vision would only be recognized with the use of machine learning AI vastly more advanced than anything on the market at the time.

"If my code can be used to distinguish the beautiful and bizarre properties of this fascinating particle- apart from trillions of particles created in our collision- I feel confident I can also help you pick your ideal fashion item," says Dr. Voss.

After working for 4 years perfecting their algorithm, the dream of Syte was realized. Chosen as a Microsoft Retail Partner less than a year in the market, Syte has recently been selected to provide Visual AI for 800 Million of the world's most popular handheld mobile manufactures.

Soon, owners of these devices will be able to simply "chat" a photo of something they want, and receive all of the most visually similar, in-stock options available within the retailers provided by Syte. For Syte's retail partners, this means widespread brand exposure and millions of new unique users daily.

Today, Syte powers visual search for retailers such as Kohls, Boohoo, Farfetch, Marks & Spencer and Kim Kardashian's Screenshop app.

Jonathan Caras, CTO of Screenshop explains, "Syte's performance ended up being 4 to 6 times better than competition...This was also reflected in A/B testing where there was no match to conversion, and most importantly, returning users rates."

If you are a interested learning more about image search for retailers, visit www.syte.ai

