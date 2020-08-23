From E-Commerce Sock Subscriptions to Taking Over One of Australia's Worst Performing Talent Agencies and Making It a Top Performer

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bubblegum Casting is a longstanding, highly successful and reputable casting agency. They focus on acting, modelling and influencer opportunities and have been running for the past 38 years. But when serial entrepreneur, Adam Jacobs, took over the company in 2018, he was able to take it to a whole new level by quadrupling revenue, increasing the team size and revitalising the agency back to its top tier status. They recently pushed into an adult agency Hunter Talent, which has recently been named fastest growing talent agency in Australia.

Adam Jacobs - Managing Director Bubblegum Casting + Hunter Talent

With vast experience in brands, digital marketing, and business acquisition and planning, and a career which has seen him do everything from owning a mail order sock subscription company to overseeing digital marketing campaigns for some of the country's biggest banks and retail brands, Jacobs has turned the family business around in an incredibly short timeframe.

By working tirelessly to sign on great new talent, rejuvenate relationships with big brands and organisations, and creating plans for ongoing education, platforms and growth opportunities for his talent, Jacobs has been able to ensure plenty of incredible briefs and opportunities are flowing through the doors, brands like Disney, Marvel, Nike just to name a few.

Jacobs has recognised the years of success the company has had in bringing young faces to Australian media – across TV, print, billboards, large and small campaigns, and wanted to ensure that Bubblegum and Hunter continues to be widely respected as an affordable, supportive and nurturing agency.

He said, "After so many successful years, the time has come to rebrand, as the business takes strides into adding in additional opportunities for its talent. It's an exciting time for us to grow, nurture, and support Australia's next rising stars."

Following in his mother's talent management footsteps, Jacobs is eager to continue to grow the business as a 'Jacobs family legacy'.

"With a focus on encouraging and developing the next big rising stars through offering up classes and courses, launching a drama school and more. Bubblegum Casting and Hunter Talent is looking to continue to expand its team, grow its database and work with as many brands and great people as possible to offer up opportunity to our brilliant talent," he said.

The business now works with some of the biggest brands in the country and is also on top of every TV, film or musical brief that is released.

"Having established ourselves as a dominant player in Australia our next adventures look to growing the adult division," he said.

It certainly seems that the company is well on its way to establish itself on that stage too.

