From early planning to construction completion, Griffin Structures Corporate Yard portfolio continues to expand throughout California

As local municipalities continue to innovate in their delivery of public service, the need to re-evaluate and potentially expand or re-program existing facilities has become increasingly crucial. Griffin Structures has sought to aid Clients in tackling this challenge, creating a framework for pairing its operations with future facilities. Through robust assessments, planning, and evaluation, Griffin Structures has assisted dozens of Clients from the earliest phases of facility planning to construction and turnover of state-of-the-art facilities.

Currently, Griffin Structures provides Program and Construction Management services for the new Pomona Water Resources Headquarters and Yard. This 9-acre site will house a 17,600 SF administration building, warehouse, shops with equipment storage, and covered parking areas. This project will also include the relocation of the Pomona City Stables original brick façade to preserve the historical and iconic features of the stables completed in 1909.

The City of Tustin and its Water Department also celebrated the completion of their new Corporate Yard and Emergency Operations Center. This project was managed by the Griffin Structures team and included the demolition of the existing fire station and facilities maintenance trailers replaced by a 17,284 SF building which houses the new Emergency Operations Center, Telemetry Center, Field Services Administration, City Wellness Center, Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Room, and supporting infrastructure.

ABOUT GRIFFIN STRUCTURES

Griffin celebrates its 40th year of providing award-winning Program and Construction Management services with over 350 projects completed throughout California. The diverse and experienced team at Griffin Structures shares a long history of successful project delivery for virtually every project type. Moreover, Griffin has recently released its newest VirtualPMCM platform to provide cutting-edge services for clients in every location. For more detailed information about the Griffin Structures team and career opportunities, visit www.griffinstructures.com.

