From Earth to Sky: New PR Agency to Bolster Green Business Success in Growing Sustainability Market

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable PR, a new public relations agency located in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, has opened its doors today to support companies seeking to leverage sustainability as a driver for growth in a booming green economy. After 30 years of media relations experience in Philadelphia, PA, Tony DeFazio, founder and principal of the agency, has brought his earned media expertise and lifelong commitment to sustainability to Upstate New York.

With a promising pipeline, Sustainable PR is uniquely positioned to support companies of varying sizes operating in B2B and B2C industries such as green technology, renewable energy, eco product manufacturing, sustainable investment products and organic food and beverage. The agency has launched with its first client Soho Waterworks™, a Brooklyn-based start-up water distributor aiming to redefine the standards of drinking water and help regional bottlers of fine waters access broader markets.

A Lightbulb Moment and a Growing Market

The inspiration for the agency can be traced back to a hike in Philadelphia's Wissahickon Park at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when a close friend asked DeFazio how he wanted to spend his next 10 years. After a lifetime of volunteering and advocating for environmental and sustainable causes, DeFazio decided to put his skills to work to both pursue his passion and meet what he describes as a growing market need.

"I reached a point where I could really take a step back and evaluate where I wanted to head next," DeFazio said. "After building a strong reputation and an extensive network of contacts, I was ready for a new challenge. The highlights of my career have been in supporting emerging businesses in the science, technology and finance sectors. When the pandemic hit, I realized there was no time to waste. And the numbers reflect that. The burgeoning sustainability market presents unparalleled opportunities. Millions of dollars are waiting for companies who get their messaging right and resonate with consumers and investors — all while working toward a greener future."

The sustainability market is projected to grow from $8.7 billion in 2019 to $28.9 billion by 2024, according to the Green Technology and Sustainability Market Report, and consumers are increasingly paying attention to companies' commitment to leaving the planet better than they found it. Research has found that 88 percent of consumers prefer to shop with companies who can help them make ethical and environmentally friendly decisions, and 81 percent of global consumers feel strongly that companies should work to improve the environment. This expanding landscape creates new opportunities for companies with a strong sustainability message to connect with consumers and access increasing venture funding and market share.

A New Home

DeFazio made the move from Philadelphia to American hometown Glens Falls, NY, to launch Sustainable PR. As the gateway to the Adirondack Mountains, no community is better suited to support the new agency. The beautiful city is brimming with new development, retail and a supportive business community. The city has already committed to sustainability developments of its own, including energy conservation measures such as converting 1,600 street lights from high-pressure sodium (HPS) to light-emitting diode (LED), which will save energy and an estimated quarter million dollars annually.

"Here at Sustainable PR, we are committed to employing our media relations expertise to grow green companies both local to the region and nationwide," said DeFazio. "We deliberately chose Glens Falls for its strategic location just outside Adirondack Park, and within an hour of the state capital. And since we arrived, the city has opened its arms to us. We are beyond grateful to city leaders who have given us such a warm reception, and we are excited to be a part of a community which reflects our values. We look forward to working alongside business and civic leaders to help make Glens Falls an even more vibrant city."

Sustainable PR offers clients across the country a formidable track record of success and a robust network of national and international media contacts at top publications. Led by veteran PR practitioners, Sustainable PR is strategically built to help green companies craft compelling stories about their sustainability initiatives. These narratives, and the resulting exposure, provide companies third party validation, credibility and enhanced reputation. Sustainable PR offers a range of services, including message development, media relations, influencer relations, coalition building and thought leadership.

About Sustainable PR

Sustainable PR is an Upstate New York-based public relations agency which brings earned media expertise to green companies. Founded in 2020, the company wins top media placements, develops key brand messaging and builds award-winning campaigns which help companies realize their sustainability commitments and take advantage of a growing sustainability market — all while contributing to a greener planet. For more information about the company's mission and services, visit their website sustainablepr.com or call (518) 223-9962.

Contact: Tony DeFazio

Phone: 518-223-9962

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sustainable PR

Related Links

https://sustainablepr.com

