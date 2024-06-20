From EHRs to AI: Amendola Celebrates 20 Years Helping Clients Drive Healthcare Transformation

Agency launches new brand identity, logo and website with expanded offerings and continued commitment to client service

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola is marking its 20-year anniversary as a full-service PR and marketing agency focused on healthcare, health tech and life sciences with a new logo, a brand refresh, and a shiny new website—which you can check out here .

"In some ways, the past 20 years have gone by in the blink of an eye, but in others, it seems like a lifetime ago," said Jodi Amendola, CEO of the agency. "While we have expanded our strategic services since our founding and now have a broader healthcare and life sciences portfolio, our commitment to helping our clients with their missions to improve patient care and bring new discoveries to market has remained our North Star."

How it Began & How It's Going

Twenty years ago, the nation's first National Health Information Technology Coordinator was appointed and pledged to switch all Americans from paper to electronic health records (EHRs) within 10 years.

That same year, Amendola left a secure executive leadership position at a national public relations (PR) firm to launch her own PR and marketing agency out of her mom's condo in Scottsdale, Ariz. Unbeknownst to Amendola at the time, her agency would chronicle the story of that digital transformation and other technological evolutions in healthcare through hundreds of healthcare information technology clients who would engage the agency over the next 20 years.

From EHRs to generative AI, over the past two decades Amendola has emerged as the recognized leader in the industry in promoting visionary organizations driving technological change across healthcare delivery and life sciences. In that time, Amendola has earned billions of media impressions and received numerous awards from industry organizations honoring the firm's innovative content generation, media relations and marketing programs to help clients achieve their goals.

"So much has changed in healthcare and healthcare technology in the past two decades, but one thing that has remained the same at Amendola is the quality of the results we continue to deliver for our clients on a daily basis," Amendola said. "I attribute our success and longevity to our highly experienced, talented and creative team that collaboratively partners with clients to understand their goals and exceed their expectations."

Unwavering Commitment to Client Service

As key stakeholder audiences' content needs and habits have changed over the years, Amendola has evolved with those trends while maintaining a steadfast dedication to sharing clients' messaging and value through engaging storytelling on a foundation of honesty and integrity. Those values have nurtured strong relationships with media and analyst professionals in a changing landscape and resulted in numerous long-term and repeat client engagements. Today, approximately 25% to 40% of the leaders at Amendola's clients have worked with the firm previously at a different company.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Amendola for about 15 years through five different companies and the reason is quite simple: it's all about results," said Greg Miller, VP of business development at Carta Healthcare. "The team is easy to work with and fun, too! I'm always pleasantly amazed at who Jodi and her team get us in front of, whether it be an analyst, or an article placement, or on a podcast series. What Amendola offers is way more than just PR. They have deep relationships with industry analysts and journalists, but they also create great articles and white papers for us that get attention."

From early-stage startups to publicly traded companies, Amendola has helped drive company recognition, revenue growth and wider implementation of cutting-edge IT solutions across healthcare delivery organizations, health insurers, pharmacies and numerous other entities. Amendola has also helped clients pivot their messaging and content during changes in healthcare, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic when care delivery shifted from brick-and-mortar institutions to patients' homes through telehealth and virtual care.

"Other than their healthcare domain expertise, the responsiveness of the team is second to none," said Mary Hardy, a 40-year healthcare veteran who has worked with Amendola at three companies, most recently Ontrak. "At every firm I've worked with, Amendola has become part of our sales and marketing team. With their knowledge base and experience, it's always been a very solid and very collaborative relationship where we can run ideas by them, and they consistently deliver great feedback and direction."

Excellence Recognized by Media and Industry

As the media landscape has shifted, Amendola continues to build on the billions in media impressions it has earned for clients in the past 20 years. Amendola has earned placements in leading healthcare media outlets, such as Healthcare IT News, STAT News, Axios, Modern Healthcare, and Becker's Hospital Review. Sought-after consumer and business publications such as the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Bloomberg, Harvard Business Review and countless others have also published articles exclusively about Amendola clients or interviewed leaders to comment on news and trends.

Amendola has earned numerous awards over the years from media, PR and marketing organizations, including receiving Best PR Agency from PR SourceCode for several years, Best Tech Agency in the U.S. (4th Place) as voted on by editors, reporters and freelancers, "Best-Of-The-Best" PR Agency nationwide from PRNews on many occasions. Jodi Amendola has also been recognized as one of PR News' Top Women in PR and named on Becker's Women in Health IT to Know in 2023 and 2024. Marketing and PR programs created for clients have also earned industry recognition from organizations such as Bulldog Reporter, Ragan PR Daily, Marcom, Hermes Creative, Medical Marketing and Media, and many others.

Leaning into the Future

The next 20 years for Amendola are likely to be more exciting and transformative in media and healthcare than the previous two decades. Regardless of what the future holds, Jodi Amendola pledges to adhere to the same strategy that brought her agency to the leadership position it holds today built on hard work, market expertise, creativity and integrity.

"I've learned that the only constant in healthcare technology is change – and that change seems to be moving much faster than it did 20 years ago," said Amendola. "Fortunately, over the years we have always been nimble and pivoted when we needed to. We have anticipated changes in the media and the healthcare industry to help our clients earn coverage and stand out in a crowded and highly competitive market. We can't wait to see what the future holds, but rest assured, we will be ready."

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content, and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media contact: Marcia G. Rhodes, [email protected]

SOURCE Amendola Communications