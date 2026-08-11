From Email to Pipeline: Altrio Launches AI-Powered Deal Screening for CRE Acquisitions Teams

Altrio Pro connects any inbox to a fully automated, scored deal pipeline — set up in minutes, free to try. Altrio's institutional platform, previously called Origin, is now Altrio Enterprise.

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altrio, a leading technology provider to firms operating in the global real estate capital markets, today announced the launch of Altrio Pro, a new product that gives commercial real estate capital markets teams a fully automated, AI-scored deal pipeline built directly from their email inbox. Altrio Pro is free to try, and setup takes less than five minutes.

Altrio Pro arrives alongside a broader change. Origin, Altrio's institutional deal management and capital markets platform, is now Altrio Enterprise. The two products share one brand and one underlying platform with a clear path between them: Altrio Pro for teams that want to be screening deals this afternoon, Altrio Enterprise for firms that need firm-wide workflows, portfolio management and compliance oversight.

Real estate acquisitions teams are bombarded with dozens of broker emails every day. Screening that volume manually — sorting, summarizing, and comparing opportunities against a firm's buy box — is time consuming and error prone; they risk missing a great opportunity amidst the noise. Altrio Pro eliminates the manual effort entirely and ensures that the best deals are always at the top of the pile.

Once connected, Altrio Pro monitors a team's Outlook or Gmail inbox in the background. Every inbound deal is automatically captured, summarized, and scored against the firm's buy box, then surfaced in a clean, organized pipeline — no manual logging. Teams see only what matters, ranked by fit, the moment it arrives.

"The average acquisitions professional spends an enormous amount of time just keeping up with her inbox. Altrio Pro changes that. The moment a deal arrives, your team has a summary and a score. The deals that fit your criteria rise to the top automatically, and the ones that don't never slow you down," said Raj Singh, CEO of Altrio.

Key Capabilities of Altrio Pro

Always-on inbox capture. Altrio Pro connects directly to Outlook or Gmail and watches for inbound deal flow in the background, based on a user-defined sender whitelist. There is no need to forward emails — or even open them. Every deal is captured automatically.

Automated deal summarization. Altrio Pro extracts and normalizes key deal data from emails and attachments (offering memoranda, rent rolls, T12s, and other unstructured source documents). Each deal is summarized into a clean, structured record. Asset class, geography, pricing, and other key metrics are populated automatically with no data entry.

Buy box fit scoring. Every new opportunity is scored against the firm's investment criteria. Teams see at a glance how closely each opportunity matches their strategy, allowing them to prioritize the right deals immediately and deprioritize the rest without reviewing a single document manually.

A summarized, organized pipeline. With a single click, an opportunity can be converted into a tracked deal in a configurable, shared pipeline, organized by stage, sector, team member or any other metric.

Plain-English deal Q&A. Users can ask questions about any deal in their pipeline in plain English — why a deal scored the way it did, how its metrics compare to recent comps, or where a deal stands in the review process — and receive instant, data-grounded answers.

A searchable comparables database. Every deal Altrio Pro captures — advanced or passed on — is added to a structured, searchable comparables database owned by the firm. Metrics extracted from offering memoranda, rent rolls and T12s are normalized so they can be compared, giving teams instant access to years of their own deal flow when they underwrite something new.

Enterprise-grade security. Every AI query, extraction, and agent action runs inside the same permission and audit controls that Altrio's institutional customers have relied on for years. User-level access is inherited automatically, all queries are audit-logged, and no customer data is used to train AI models.

Dave Welk, Managing Director, Origin Investments remarked, "These new features transform how we screen investment opportunities. By combining an inbox connector with buy box criteria, Altrio automatically surfaces the most relevant listings, even those buried in email, extracts the key deal data, and presents it in a clear, easy-to-review interface. With one click, we can move a promising opportunity into our active pipeline or pass, allowing our team to evaluate more deals efficiently and focus its time on the best fits for our investors."

One Platform, Two Entry Points

Altrio Pro is built for teams that want a fast, focused entry point into automated deal screening and pipeline management. Firms that need firm-wide workflows, portfolio management and compliance oversight across a larger organization can start with Altrio Enterprise, formerly known as Origin, which today supports many of the world's largest institutional investors, lenders, brokers and developers. Altrio Pro customers can upgrade to Altrio Enterprise at any time, and their pipeline, deal history and buy box come with them.

There is no change to service, contracts or points of contact for existing Origin customers. The platform is the same; the name is now Altrio Enterprise.

"We built Altrio Pro for the teams who can't wait months for a full platform implementation. Connect your inbox, define your buy box, and your scored pipeline is live the same day," Singh added. "Bringing Origin under the Altrio name makes the choice clearer. Whether a firm starts with Pro or starts with Enterprise, they are on the same platform, and they can move between them as their needs change."

Altrio Pro is available today and can be purchased on its own or as an entry point to Altrio Enterprise. For more information and to start a free trial, visit altrio.com/signup.

About Altrio

Altrio is a leading technology provider to firms operating in the global real estate capital markets. Its AI-powered platform drives deal sourcing, screening, underwriting and diligence for many of the world's largest investors and lenders, as well as the deal marketing and capital raising operations of institutional brokers and developers.

Note to editors: effective August 11, 2026, Altrio's Origin platform is named Altrio Enterprise. Please use "Altrio Enterprise (formerly Origin)" on first reference.

SOURCE Altrio