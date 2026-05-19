Altrio Connects AI to Investors' Most Valuable Deal and Market Data

Origin now connects to Claude, ChatGPT, and any MCP-compatible AI assistant—turning years of proprietary deal data into an on-demand research partner.

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Altrio today announced that Origin, its commercial real estate deal management platform, now supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Clients can connect the AI assistant of their choice—including Claude and ChatGPT—directly to their own deal data, comps, and underwriting history, with no engineering required.

The real unlock isn't the AI. It's the data behind it.

For years, Altrio's clients have been quietly building one of the most valuable assets in commercial real estate: a complete, structured record of their investment process. Every deal sourced. Every comp tracked. Every bid made or received. Every underwriting assumption. Every conversation with a broker. All of it organized inside Origin, governed by the same permissions and audit controls institutional firms already rely on.

Until now, that intelligence has been accessible mostly through dashboards and reports. With Altrio's MCP integration, it becomes conversational. An analyst can ask their AI assistant what industrial assets traded at in a given submarket two years ago, how their team's cap rate assumptions have drifted across cycles, or which deals in the current pipeline match a specific buyer profile—and get an answer drawn from their firm's own proprietary record, instantly.

"Generic AI is interesting. AI grounded in your firm's proprietary market intelligence and investment history is transformative," said Raj Singh, CEO of Altrio. "Our clients have spent years building a comprehensive, organized record of how they invest. Connecting that to Claude or ChatGPT turns institutional knowledge into a competitive weapon—accessible to every member of the team, the moment they need it."

Secure and controlled by design

Altrio's MCP integration runs inside the same security and governance framework clients already rely on. Each user's AI assistant sees only the data that user is authorized to see. Every query is logged and attributable. No bulk exports. No proprietary data stored on the AI provider's side. The institutional controls that made Origin trusted with sensitive deal data extend, unchanged, to every AI interaction.

No implementation project required

Origin users can connect their preferred AI assistant and start asking questions within seconds. And because MCP is an open standard, they are not locked into a single AI provider—they can switch or run multiple assistants as their needs evolve.

About Altrio

Altrio is a leading commercial real estate deal management platform built for brokers and investors. Origin helps CRE firms centralize deal workflows, organize market intelligence, and make faster, data-driven investment decisions across the entire transaction lifecycle.

SOURCE Altrio