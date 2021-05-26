From empty rural warehouse to FDA Authorized Surgical Mask Manufacturer in 8 months.

JACKSON, Ohio., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - American Manufacturers of PPE have certainly not seen a homegrown prioritization for national production, but that did not stop rural company Phoenix Quality Manufacturing ("PQM") in their persistence of bringing surgical masks with FDA authorization to market.

The proud announcement from PQM that it has secured a place on the FDA's Appendix A allows their PQM LibertyAir Surgical Masks to be used in healthcare settings by healthcare professionals. It is an essential milestone in the company's efforts to help alleviate domestic PPE supply issues brought about by the Covid-19 crisis.

This critical validation from the FDA opens access for the U.S. healthcare sector, including front-line workers, to reliable American manufactured masks where they need them most.

PQM has come a long way in a short time, but even that wasn't fast enough. With the principles of "America First," the company was always aiming to address shortages for healthcare workers in the line of fire. PQM production lines started in November 2020. Slow approval of American medical-grade masks meant foreign products have still been heavily relied on across the country.

With the global COVID cases growing at alarming rates, having reached eight straight weeks of increasing cases, it remains clear that the worldwide vaccination programs can't keep up with the spread of the virus, and masks are still an integral part of combatting it.

When taking this rate in conjunction with disruptions in the global supply chain, from shipping container delays in Asia to the recent blockage issues in the Suez, it has shown that more than ever, there is a need for reliable domestic solutions. With no exceptions, this is true for any product, including medical-grade masks, that are critical to the health of Americans.

PQM is one of the companies that answered the call, creating close to 40 jobs at its Beaver Pike Facility in under six months of production. With four months of back and forth working with the FDA to be authorized under the EUA for use in healthcare settings by medical professionals, the company is ready to support U.S. providers with Grade 3 surgical masks made in the USA, now and for the future.

According to Seth Stockmeister, PQM's Executive V.P. of Operations. "The best argument that we can make for reshoring efforts is that a domestic supply chain ensures high quality, American-made masks and respirators that are FDA or NIOSH approved and are available for immediate shipment to customers coast to coast. PQM can finally expand offerings to healthcare, where these products have the highest need. We have taken the first step, and now we need the support of the government more than ever, to ensure that small manufacturers like us have the longevity we need, to not only keep those that we have employed but also to grow."

SOURCE Phoenix Quality MFG LLC