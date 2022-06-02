From EQ to WE-Q: Learning in Action Shares its Map to Better Relationships

BETHESDA, Md., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, Learning In Action, an organization committed to reconnecting what divides us from each other and ourselves, is announcing the beginning of a new chapter with a significant name change. Their proprietary instrument, the EQ In Action Profile is now the WE-Q Profile. Though the instrument and its associated WE-Q Certification training program for executive coaches and OD professionals are staying the same, the name change signifies an emphasis on the instrument's essence: a map to better relationships.

WE-Q Model

According to Alison Whitmire, an authority in relational and emotional intelligence and President of Learning in Action , the instrument's new name clarifies what it reveals, how we relate under stress and emphasizes the importance of how WE relate; how we relate with others to be effective in our work, how we relate with loved ones to secure a sense of belonging, and how we relate with ourselves to live a satisfying life.

The WE-Q Profile is a simulation-based instrument that tracks and captures our internal experience under stress, revealing what we can't see about ourselves and how our reactions influence how we relate to others. It, along with a conversation with a WE-Q Certified Practitioner , can evoke radical awareness that allows for the development of new neural pathways that can lead to more present and intentional responses to stress and conflict, sustaining and improving personal and professional relationships.

According to a Pew Research study, nearly 9 in 10 Americans feel a great divide in this country. During these times of uncertainty and division, Whitmire thinks it's more important than ever that we find ways to reconnect to ourselves and others. The WE-Q Profile along with a conversation with a coach or leadership professional guides people towards accessing their whole Self in relationship and cultivating the relationships they truly desire. Whitmire adds, "WE-Q reveals a path to connection."

While emotional intelligence (EQ) assessments tend to focus on a narrow perspective of what goes on inside us, the WE-Q Profile reveals a snapshot of a full range of our inner landscape and creates a rich structure for deeper coaching conversations. It creates a learning pathway for both the coach and their client by making access points for growth and change more apparent. Through a rich coaching experience, clients gain awareness and progress towards their goals with more conscious choices that lead to better, more fulfilling lives and relationships.

The updated name of the WE-Q Profile is also paving the way for a fresh brand image for the company with an updated website, learning and training platform, and WE-Q Profile management portal. Still, the Learning in Action mission remains the same: encouraging the organic process of learning and growth that exists within each person and engaging each person's own process for divining their development path.

Visit LearningInAction.com/Rebrand to explore more about the name change and sign up for updates on exciting changes underway.

For more information, contact Denisse Lebron at [email protected] or 206-299-2360.

SOURCE Learning In Action