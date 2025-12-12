NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025–2026 holiday season is the ideal moment to explore new cheeseboard trends through a distinctly European touch. European Cheese Quality – the campaign promoted by Granlatte, the largest milk producers' cooperative in Italy, that controls Granarolo S.p.A., the most important Italian dairy company, and co-financed by the European Union, shows how PDO cheeses, aged specialties, and UHT Mascarpone can elevate classic American dishes into festive, impressive, flavor-forward experiences.

From European Cheese Quality – the campaign promoted by Granlatte, the largest milk producers' cooperative in Italy, that controls Granarolo S.p.A., the most important Italian dairy company, and co-financed by the European Union – comes the 2026 Guide on cheeseboard new trends, elevating holiday celebrations, and extra special moments. From single-serve bites to creamy mascarpone spreads, the new holiday boards spotlight premium European craftsmanship and inspire Americans to elevate their festive entertaining with authentic PDO flavors.

Cheeseboards have grown into a true global social phenomenon. With millions of posts and billions of views, they have become the go-to format for effortless entertaining, turning simple gatherings into curated, memorable occasions. In the United States – where hosting at home is a cornerstone of the holiday spirit – cheeseboards now stand as icons of taste, creativity, and conviviality.

This season, European Cheese Quality invites American consumers to embrace a new cheese ritual: blending the aesthetic appeal of today's most-loved boards with the authenticity and excellence of European cheeses.

Here is your 2026 mini-guide to elevating the holiday season with the latest Cheeseboard Collection Trends

1) Mini Cheeseboard: The Elevated Holiday Bite

Consumers are embracing elegant, Instagram-ready "mini boards", perfect served in small cones or mini trays and paired with sparkling wine for chic holiday toasts.

Here are 3 mini pairing combinations for an European gourmet experience:

Parmigiano Reggiano PDO with dried apricot and toasted almonds;

with dried apricot and toasted almonds; Grana Padano PDO with a drizzle of honey and thin rosemary grissini;

with a drizzle of honey and thin rosemary grissini; Pecorino Toscano PDO with a slice of pear and walnut crumble, smooth and aromatic.

2) Brunch Boards: Redefining the Slow Holiday Morning

Brunch is quickly becoming a new ritual in American homes. The "brunch board" trend celebrates connection, storytelling, and long, cozy mornings. To not miss these three cheeses:

Caciocavallo Silano PDO – Fragrant, ideal with eggs and warm bread

– Fragrant, ideal with eggs and warm bread Grana Padano PDO – Flaked, perfect with honey or avocado

– Flaked, perfect with honey or avocado Pecorino Sardo PDO Dolce – Soft, aromatic, great with fruit.

Enhance with warm bread, boiled eggs, avocado, smoked salmon, bacon, and honey.

3) The Blue Renaissance

Blue cheeses – especially Gorgonzola PDO – are experiencing a renaissance in premium dining.

Gorgonzola PDO Dolce or Piccante – Dolce for velvety softness, Piccante for intense depth.

Pair with fresh pears, chestnut honey, figs, and cereal bread. A beautiful dinner intermezzo.

4) The Great Pecorino Comeback

Sheep's milk cheeses are returning to holiday menus thanks to their aromatic complexity and versatility. A curated Pecorino Trio offers a journey through flavor—from sweet and soft to bold and salty.

Pecorino Toscano PDO – Semi-aged, fragrant, balanced

– Semi-aged, fragrant, balanced Pecorino Romano PDO – Sharp, savory, intense

– Sharp, savory, intense Pecorino Sardo PDO – Sweet, soft, rounded

Serve with bread, marmalade, roasted vegetables, and fresh or dried fruit. Best enjoyed with structured whites or soft reds while waiting for the midnight countdown.

5) The "Creamy Touch" Trend!

This year, UHT Mascarpone captures 2026 creativity. It emerges as the ultimate "creamy touch" addition to holiday entertaining, so you can compose the softest boards like the cream boards, an interactive alternative to traditional boards, with UHT Mascarpone artfully smeared on a wooden board for guests to scoop onto crackers, bagels, cookies, or other dippers.

Whipped with fresh herbs and a hint of citrus zest, UHT Mascarpone becomes a silky, savory cream for crostini with smoked salmon, speck, dried fruits, confit tomatoes, roasted vegetables, finished with black pepper, paprika, or chili pepper.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2843874/European_Cheese_Quality_Photo.jpg

