From Exam Room to Courtroom: Med Legal Pro's Tracy Liberatore Launches New Podcast "Statutes & Stethoscopes"

SPRING BROOK TWP., Pa., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A compelling new podcast has entered the med-legal space. Statutes & Stethoscopes, hosted by physician assistant–turned–trial attorney Tracy Liberatore, dives deep into the high-stakes intersection of clinical care and courtroom advocacy. Produced by Med Legal Pro, this bi-weekly series dissects the critical role medical evidence plays in litigation—and how experts on both sides navigate it.

"This show is for anyone who's ever had to decode a 4,000-page chart or explain a G-tube to a jury," says Liberatore. "We're pulling back the curtain on how medical records, expert testimony, and clinical decisions shape justice in real cases."

From nursing home abuse to surgical mishaps and wrongful death claims, Statutes & Stethoscopes delivers raw, unfiltered conversations with the professionals who live it—trial lawyers, life care planners, forensic pathologists, medical educators, and seasoned expert witnesses. Each episode reveals the tactics, testimony, and turning points that can make—or break—a multi-million-dollar verdict.

First Episode Preview: The podcast kicks off with Battling for Victims' Rights with Jamie Anzalone, a nationally recognized trial attorney, discussing nursing home litigation, arbitration agreements, and how his firm gets cases to trial.

"I launched this podcast to educate, empower, and expose," adds Liberatore. "Too often, the truth behind negligence is buried in thousands of pages of medical records. This podcast gives that story a voice—for the attorneys who need it in court and for the medical professionals who want to understand their role in the system."

Guests include:

Nationally known attorneys

Physicians, PAs, NPs, and nurses

Forensic experts

Medical-legal consultants

Life care planners

All sharing hard-won insights, mistakes, and strategies from their work in litigation.

