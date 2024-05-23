From Eyesore to Eye Candy

Renovation Sells Transforms Southern New England Home for Sellers

CHICAGO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With move-in ready homes getting multiple offers after only a few days on the market, the big question homesellers must ask is, "Is my home an eyesore or eye candy?" And that's exactly what Realtor® Susan Mitchell in Narragansett, RI proposed to her clients before putting their previously hard-to-sell property on the market. This South Kingstown, Rhode Island home was originally listed for $1.4M in May 2023 and then reduced to $1.25M before being taken off the market in September 2023. After close collaboration with Renovation Sells Southern New England Owners, Amy and Brian Nowak , the home has been relisted at $1.595M and is expected to sell fast.

"Especially given its ideal beach access location, both the agent and seller knew it had potential, but buyers couldn't get over the confusing layout and glaringly outdated features - like the textured popcorn ceiling, subpar countertops, and tired lighting and cabinetry," said Amy.

"The renovation not only transformed the property but also demonstrated the impact of meticulous planning, intentional design selections that were appropriate for the home, and quality workmanship."

Renovation Sells Southern New England Owners Amy and Brian Nowak , proudly represent a Navy Submarine family. Brian's 25 years of active duty service caused their family to relocate 13 times, renovating each home to make it their own. They now find joy in helping homeowners make the most out of their homes in coastal areas of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

"Strategic selections were crucial to strike the balance of providing potential buyers with finishes that were suitable for this caliber of home, while giving the seller the highest return," said Briana Gershenzon, Renovation Sells Chief of Design . "This was particularly challenging with the vast kitchen and dining area, but the end result speaks for itself. This home now exudes upscale tranquility fitting for this coastal oasis."

Photographer: Joe Baxter, Baxter Real Estate Media

About Renovation Sells

Renovation Sells simplifies the renovation process and empowers homeowners to confidently unlock the full potential of their homes. Whether you're selling, buying, or looking to enhance your current home, we deliver total transformations in just weeks. From design and construction to financing, we handle every aspect, sparing you from any headaches. Locally owned and operated in 40+ markets nationwide, you will be confident knowing we are on-site, on time, and on budget for the entire project. Choose Renovation Sells for a hassle-free renovation experience you can trust. Franchising nationally.

