From Factory Floors to Smart Homes: Eforthink Debuts Next-Gen UWB Solutions at CES 2026

Dual-track strategy: Industrial-grade precision boosts enterprise efficiency, while consumer innovations redefine smart living

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eforthink, a global leader in UWB-powered location IoT solutions, is set to unveil a brandnew lineup of new ultra-wideband (UWB) products and platforms at CES 2026. Bridging the gap between industrial automation and consumer smart living, the company will showcase cutting-edge real-time positioning systems for manufacturers alongside intuitive spatial sensing devices designed for homes, offices, and beyond.

Industrial IoT: Precision Control for Smarter Manufacturing

Eforthink's industrial-grade solution leverages a hybrid positioning system that fuses UWB with Bluetooth Angle-of-Arrival (AoA) technology. Delivering centimeter-level accuracy, it tracks people, vehicles, and materials in real time — optimizing workflows across automotive plants, warehouses, logistics hubs, and various factories.

Key applications include:

Asset tracking

Forlift tracking

Production tracking

Yard management

Indoor positioning and navigation

By streamlining operations, Eforthink's platform helps global manufacturers enhance lean production and achieve greater agility in increasingly complex supply chains.

Touchless Interaction: From Connected Devices to People-oriented Experiences

Taking its industrial UWB expertise into the consumer realm, Eforthink introduces three spatial sensing products that promise to transform everyday interactions:

1. Eforlink ScreenLock – Smart Key for Computers

With 10 cm spatial sensing precision, ScreenLock recognizes authorized users via their smartphones. The computer unlocks as the user approaches and locks instantly upon leaving — no passwords, no keystrokes, just seamless security and productivity.

2. Eforlink UWB Identity Presence Sensor – A Home That Knows You

This sensor identifies who is in the room and adjusts lighting, temperature, entertainment settings, and even pre-configured appliance actions accordingly. Moving beyond simple voice commands, it enables a shift from passive device control to proactive, personalized environments.

3. Eforlink UWB Pet Tag – Hands-Free Access for Pets

Authorized pets can now enter and exit freely with automatic door unlocking, while unknown animals are kept out. It's a small innovation that makes a big difference for pet owners seeking both security and convenience.

Bridging Two Worlds

UWB technology has long been the backbone of industrial automation, said a company spokesperson. Now, Eforthink is bringing that same precision and reliability into consumers' daily lives — redefining how people interact with their homes, offices, and even their pets.

Eforthink envisions a future where spatial intelligence is as ubiquitous in personal spaces as it is on factory floors.

Visit Eforthink at CES 2026

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Hall, Booth #11071

Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Hall, Booth #11071 Dates: January 6–9, 2026

For more details on Eforthink's technology portfolio, case studies, and product specifications, visit www.eforlinktech.com.

About Eforthink

Headquartered in China, Eforthink is a leading provider of location-based IoT solutions. Its full-stack Real-Time Location System (RTLS) platform combines software and hardware to deliver precise tracking of objects' positions, movements, and interactions. Supporting multiple positioning technologies — including GNSS, RFID, BLE, and UWB — Eforthink enables enterprises and consumers alike to build efficient, scalable RTLS ecosystems.

