From Fan to Player: 2021 Topgolf Live Stadium Tour Offers Fans a Chance to Take a Swing at Select Iconic Stadiums Nationwide

"We are thrilled to announce another year of the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour with its most stops yet," said Dolf Berle, Topgolf Chief Executive Officer. "The 2021 Tour truly highlights our commitment to introducing the Topgolf experience to more communities in a safe manner. We can't wait to see this tour come to life in many markets that will experience Topgolf for the first time."

Similar to traditional Topgolf venues, the Topgolf Live experience invites players to tee up and hit golf balls – with the difference being the unique backdrop. Guests will aim to hit golf balls into on-field targets, which are placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box in the seating area of the stadiums. After dark, the targets light up the field for a special photo-friendly nighttime golf experience. Each venue series will feature unique, but spacious hitting bays in the stadium seating areas where Guests can play with friends while enjoying music, food and drinks, and fun.

Topgolf Live, which has been executed at nine stadiums to-date, features Toptracer technology to accurately trace the flight path of golf balls, instantly scoring every shot in an interactive, in-stadium game. The experience is family-friendly and designed for all skill levels to enjoy.

"Seeing your golf ball traced through the air at these notable stadium venues built for football and soccer is an incredible example of the technology-enabled experiences that Topgolf Entertainment Group has to offer as an industry leader," added President of Topgolf Media YuChiang Cheng. "In all of our consumer facing experiences, including the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour, technology is and will continue to be at the forefront of Topgolf's execution."

Tee times at Topgolf Live Stadium Tour stops will be reserved in one-hour increments. Ticket prices start at $40 and premium packages are available, which include access to drink tickets, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat provided by Black Clover, and a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership and Game Play voucher, redeemable at any U.S. Topgolf venue, excluding Topgolf Las Vegas.

The complete 2021 Tour Schedule and purchasing of tickets can be accessed at www.topgolflive.com. All 2021 Topgolf Live events go on sale Thursday, Nov. 12 at 12:00 PM CT. For more information or to book a corporate or group event, please contact [email protected].

Since 2017, Topgolf has been hosting Topgolf Live pop-up events across the country. Similar to the 2021 lineup, Topgolf Live events have taken place at iconic venues worldwide including Soldier Field, National's Park, Chase Field, Oracle Park and more.

Special safety protocols will be implemented throughout each venue to ensure Topgolf Live offers a healthy and safe environment for players and event staff. More details on Topgolf's Commitment to Play Safely can be found here.

Complete 2021 Schedule (subject to change): Arizona State University Sun Devil Stadium January 28-31 Florida State University Doak Campbell Stadium February 11-14 Baylor University McLane Stadium February 25-28 Charlotte, North Carolina Bank of America Stadium March 25-28 University of South Carolina Williams-Brice Stadium April 8-11 University of Florida Ben Hill Griffin Stadium April 22-25 University of Oklahoma Oklahoma Memorial Field May 2021 University of Tennessee Neyland Stadium May 2021 University of Georgia Sanford Stadium June 2021 Tampa Bay, Florida Raymond James Stadium Summer 2021 San Jose, California Earthquakes Stadium August/Sept 2021 Portland, Oregon Providence Park August/Sept 2021 Cleveland, Ohio Progressive Field September 30-Oct 3 Los Angeles, CA Dignity Heath Sports Park December 9-12

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf Press page for the latest news.

Topgolf Live, a collection of pop-up experiences from Topgolf Entertainment Group and part of Topgolf Media, connects people in meaningful ways through interactive experiences that engage Guests through cutting-edge technology and fun. Topgolf Live today includes pop-up experiences at cultural moments and events including iconic stadium takeovers, virtual mobile simulators and the Topgolf Live truck.

