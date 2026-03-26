From Fantasy Sports to Music Fandom: PrizePicks Founder Adam Wexler Becomes CEO of The Hidden Jams

Following a multi-billion-dollar exit, Wexler is set to lead fan-powered platform that crowdsources catalogs after 15-year hiatus

ATHENS, Ga., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Wexler, founder of PrizePicks and a leading entrepreneur in digital entertainment, today announced his return to the music industry as CEO and Chairman of The Hidden Jams, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit platform built to redefine how music fans rank order songs, identify deep cuts and uncover hidden gems.

The move marks a full-circle moment for Wexler, who began his career in the digital music business before stepping away in 2011. Over the past 15 years, Wexler went on to build one of the earliest influencer marketing software platforms and later founded PrizePicks, now the largest daily fantasy sports platform in North America. PrizePicks recently announced a majority-stake acquisition at an implied valuation of up to $4.15 billion.

Adam Wexler, founder of PrizePicks, today announced his role as CEO and Chairman of The Hidden Jams. Post this

"I carefully built PrizePicks into one of the hottest brands across North America over the last decade," said Adam Wexler. "The Hidden Jams has the potential to be an even bigger brand, and I can't wait to bring it to the world on a major scale."

Currently in Beta and prioritizing the rock music genre with artists who have lengthy catalogs, The Hidden Jams is a music platform crowdsourced by existing superfans for future fans, that allows them to rank songs and surface hidden favorites that may not have achieved commercial success but remain deeply valued by listeners. Designed to be simple, transparent, and community-driven, the platform transforms music catalogs into an interactive experience shaped by collective voice and participation.

"The music industry has plenty of room for improvement. The Hidden Jams is specifically tackling artist catalog rankings and discovery by becoming a Wikipedia-like platform that crowdsources fan opinions, giving music lovers traditional label-like influence, and helping music fans find the songs that were meant for their ears while also supporting artists," adds Wexler.

For artists, managers and labels, The Hidden Jams offers a new, credible signal of real fan-interest at a time when understanding fan tastes has become increasingly pay-to-play and algorithm-driven. By surfacing songs through direct listener participation rather than promotional spend, the platform provides artists with authentic visibility, while giving managers and labels insight into what audiences are genuinely connecting with, often before traditional industry metrics catch up. This fan-aggregated data provides valuable insights that can be used to inform critical decisions, such as shaping tour setlists, prioritizing upcoming song releases, and pathways to new merchandise revenue.

Wexler's return to the music business builds on a career defined by turning fandom into scalable digital ecosystems. From influencer marketing to fantasy sports and now back again to where it all started with his original startup GoRankem, his ventures focus on fan engagement and have consistently prioritized accessibility, authenticity, and community as competitive advantages.

About Adam Wexler

Adam Wexler was the Founder, CEO and Executive Chairman of PrizePicks, the largest fantasy sports platform in North America. A career-long entrepreneur with significant exits, Wexler is known for his resilience, customer-first innovation, and ability to build industry-defining products under constraint. His career spans from the early digital music industry to the infancy of influencer marketing software to transforming fantasy sports through PrizePicks' simplified, fan-friendly experience. Named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist, Wexler now focuses on long-term vision, leadership, and his 501(c)(3) non-profit, The Hidden Jams, while serving as a sought-after voice on entrepreneurship, culture, and the future of sports and entertainment.

About The Hidden Jams

The Hidden Jams is the cheat sheet for music catalogs. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit redefining how fans and artists connect through music. With a mission to surface each artist's hidden gems, while identifying their deep cuts and rank ordering their catalog, the platform is bringing human connection back to music discovery. The Hidden Jams is building a movement that celebrates the emotions music evokes, not just how it charts.

SOURCE The Hidden Jams