From Fiber to Flavor: The Vitamin Shoppe Unveils Five Defining Trends Shaping the Next Era of Health and Wellness

The evolving priorities and expectations of consumers are reflected in this year's defining trends, which include: fiber's emergence as a foundational wellness category; liver health's evolution from occasional detoxes to daily support; growing demand for trademarked ingredients as markers of quality and science-backed efficacy; rising expectations for transparency across formulations, sourcing, and testing; and exciting flavor innovations that are transforming the supplement experience across a range of formats.

Beyond these category trends, the research reveals notable insights into how Americans approach wellness itself. Despite an unprecedented abundance of health information and optimization tools—from social media and podcasts to AI-powered apps and wearable technology—many consumers are choosing to simplify rather than complicate their routines. Among those looking to change their approach to health this year, 44% say they are focusing on foundational habits such as quality sleep, regular movement, hydration, and nutrition, compared with 21% who are pursuing more advanced optimization strategies.

Generational differences are also clear: 70% of Gen Z consumers say they feel pressure to keep up with the latest health and wellness trends, compared with 31% of baby boomers. And more than half (53%) of Gen Z frequently experience "health FOMO," or a fear of missing out on their health goals due to not keeping up with the latest trends and tools, compared to just 13% of boomers.

Across all generations, consumers are navigating an increasingly vast and complex wellness landscape, with half saying they feel empowered by the growing availability of health information and tools, while one-third say they feel overwhelmed. Notably, men are more likely to feel empowered (59%) than women (46%).

"This year's report reflects the contrasting dynamics of today's consumer, who is increasingly informed and discerning," said Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe. "Innovation still matters, but credibility has become the ultimate differentiator. Consumers are gravitating toward products that combine scientific validation, transparent sourcing, trusted ingredients, and seamless integration into everyday life. The result is an industry that is becoming both more sophisticated and more grounded in practical outcomes."

The report explores these shifts through the five key trends that are changing the way consumers evaluate and incorporate supplements into their daily routines:

1. TikTok Triggers a Fiber Movement

Once associated primarily with digestive regularity, fiber has become one of wellness's fastest-growing categories, driven by TikTok's "fibermaxxing" trend, expanding consumer awareness of the gut microbiome, and increasing interest in metabolic health and GLP-1 nutrition. Fiber category sales at The Vitamin Shoppe have increased 20% year-to-date, while searches for "fiber" have risen 59% and "psyllium husk" by 150% on vitaminshoppe.com. Nearly 70% of Americans report actively trying to expand their fiber intake through food, supplements or both. It's a highly beneficial trend, as fiber is one of the few nutrients that supports multiple aspects of wellness simultaneously, making it a simple, high-impact habit, according to Dr. Sarah Jamison, a member of The Vitamin Shoppe Wellness Council.

2. Liver Health Evolves Beyond Detox

Consumers are increasingly viewing liver health not just as an occasional cleanse opportunity after overindulgence, but as an important element of long-term metabolic wellness, vitality, and healthy aging. Searches for "liver health" on vitaminshoppe.com have jumped nearly 700% this year, while liver cleanse sales have almost doubled. One of the biggest drivers of growth has been the liquid supplement brand Dose, which boosted sales over 160% this year and now accounts for more than 60% of all liver health sales at The Vitamin Shoppe. In survey results, more than half of respondents describe liver health as "very important" to their overall wellness, reflecting a broader shift toward proactive maintenance rather than reactive health solutions.

3. Trademarked Ingredients Become Trusted Brands

Knowledgeable shoppers are paying closer attention to what goes into their supplements, increasingly recognizing trademarked ingredients such as KSM-66®, Magtein®, and Niagen® as markers of quality and scientific validation. Nearly two-thirds of consumers say they trust trademarked ingredients more than generic alternatives, and The Vitamin Shoppe has seen searches for sought-after branded ingredients like Creapure® and PeptiStrong® multiply by up to 400% this year. For supplement marketers, adding these clinically backed, branded ingredients to formulas provides a powerful point of differentiation in a crowded marketplace.

4. Transparency Emerges as a Competitive Advantage

Today's consumers want more than marketing claims—they want transparency and proof. Whether it's full ingredient disclosure on labels, evidence of clinically effective dosages, and easy access to third-party certifications and formula standards, supplement shoppers increasingly expect brands to clearly demonstrate what's inside their products. The survey found that 47% of consumers have decided not to purchase a supplement because the label or formula lacked sufficient transparency. And technology is making all of this easier to verify: QR codes, Certificate of Analysis portals, and traceability tools now allow consumers to access batch-specific testing results and quality documentation directly from their smartphones.

5. Flavor Innovation Transforms Key Categories

As formulations across many supplement categories become more comparable, brands are now competing through compelling flavor experiences that drive both trial and long-term loyalty. From candy-inspired pre-workouts and soda-flavored energy drinks to key lime pie protein bars and cereal milk protein powders, flavor has become an essential engine of product innovation. More than half of consumers say flavor meaningfully influences their supplement purchase decisions—and the sports nutrition brands best known for memorable flavors are posting double-digit sales growth at The Vitamin Shoppe.

Taken together, these top trends reveal consumers who are embracing both discovery and the fundamentals of good health. Yet the report also finds that most Americans continue to view their own wellness as a work in progress. When asked to grade their own health, only 20% awarded themselves an "A," while 31% gave themselves a "B" and 37% a "C"—reinforcing the ongoing opportunity for the wellness industry to support healthier habits with products that combine meaningful innovation with scientific credibility, trusted quality, and everyday relevance.

To access and download the full Health & Wellness Trend Report 2026, visit The Vitamin Shoppe Press Room.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

The Vitamin Shoppe® is an omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company with the mission to provide customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services that support health and performance in every stage of life. Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, The Vitamin Shoppe today is an innovation-focused destination for first-to-market brands and breakthrough products, offering a comprehensive assortment of vitamins, supplements, sports nutrition, and on-the-go functional foods and beverages. Beyond hundreds of national brands, its offering includes the proprietary brands The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company serves customers through more than 640 stores nationwide, providing personalized support from knowledgeable Health Enthusiast associates, and online at www.vitaminshoppe.com. It operates strategic partnerships in select international markets in Asia, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Vitamin Shoppe proudly supports the health and wellness of communities through longstanding partnerships with Vitamin Angels and Team Red, White & Blue.

SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe