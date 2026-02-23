The Vitamin Shoppe Launches "The Suppies" Awards, Honoring Exceptional Achievements and Innovation in Wellness and Sports Nutrition Supplements

The Vitamin Shoppe Supplement Awards honor the year's top brands and products, selected in partnership with the editors of Men's Health and Women's Health

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe®, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced the winners of its first annual The Vitamin Shoppe Supplement Awards, also known as "The Suppies." This new annual awards program recognizes excellence in supplement innovation and industry achievements, selected by the experts at The Vitamin Shoppe in partnership with the editors of Men's Health and Women's Health.

Created to spotlight the brands and products delivering exceptional quality and breakthrough performance, The Suppies can help consumers confidently navigate the expanding marketplace for nutritional supplements. The awards span 13 key categories this year, including wellness essentials, sports nutrition, protein bars, healthspan, and more.

"The supplement industry is continually evolving, with science and consumer trends steadily driving innovation across ingredients, formats, functional benefits, and even flavors," said Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe. "As a trusted authority in wellness and sports nutrition, The Vitamin Shoppe is well positioned to help bring clarity to all that complexity. These awards further our mission to support and guide customers in reaching their personal health goals, while also providing well-deserved recognition for our brand partners who are driving the future of the industry."

This year's Suppies reflect a collaborative evaluation process that combined significant input from the highly knowledgeable teams at The Vitamin Shoppe and top editors at Men's Health and Women's Health, and include:

Eight awards judged and selected by the editors of Men's Health and Women's Health , from a nominated pool of eligible entrants provided by The Vitamin Shoppe's merchant team.

and , from a nominated pool of eligible entrants provided by The Vitamin Shoppe's merchant team. Three awards chosen by The Vitamin Shoppe's merchant team to recognize standout growth, performance, and partnership within our 640+ stores and on vitaminshoppe.com.

Two special honors selected by The Vitamin Shoppe's in-store Health Enthusiasts®, with more than 1,000 retail associates voting for the products making the greatest impact with the customers they serve every day.

Complete List of Award Winners

Awards judged by the Editors of Men's Health and Women's Health

The Vitamin Shoppe teamed up with Men's Health and Women's Health to determine these winners. Here are the honorees—and what these in-the-know editors had to say about their top picks:

The Vitamin Shoppe Buyers' Picks

The Vitamin Shoppe's buyers work with hundreds of brands to stock shelves with the highest quality, most cutting-edge products. These winners were selected by the merchant team as standout for these reasons:

Brand of the Year: Transparent Labs offers clean ingredients, complete label transparency, and rigorous third-party testing. The fast-growing brand has won hard-earned trust among discerning sports nutrition customers—delivering credibility and standout performance as a modern sports nutrition leader.





Transparent Labs offers clean ingredients, complete label transparency, and rigorous third-party testing. The fast-growing brand has won hard-earned trust among discerning sports nutrition customers—delivering credibility and standout performance as a modern sports nutrition leader. Partner of the Year: RAW Nutrition pairs best-in-class formulations with authentic community engagement that resonates deeply with consumers, creating serious momentum at The Vitamin Shoppe that only continues to grow.





RAW Nutrition pairs best-in-class formulations with authentic community engagement that resonates deeply with consumers, creating serious momentum at The Vitamin Shoppe that only continues to grow. Launch of the Year: David Protein Bars feature headline-grabbing macros that keep even the most demanding protein devotees satiated with an indulgent taste that matches its nutrient credentials. Add bold marketing and viral momentum, and it's clear how David became a top-selling bar at The Vitamin Shoppe.

Health Enthusiasts' Choice Awards

The Vitamin Shoppe's store associates a.k.a. Health Enthusiasts know quality supplements when they see them. These are the experts in stores, closest to customers' needs and preferences—here are their choices and why:

Best in Wellness: Mary Ruth's Liquid Morning Multivitamin is delicious to taste and has become a favorite among both The Vitamin Shoppe's customers and Health Enthusiasts themselves, who praise its highly absorbable, easy-to-digest liquid format and thoughtfully balanced nutrient profile.





Mary Ruth's Liquid Morning Multivitamin is delicious to taste and has become a favorite among both The Vitamin Shoppe's customers and Health Enthusiasts themselves, who praise its highly absorbable, easy-to-digest liquid format and thoughtfully balanced nutrient profile. Best in Sports Nutrition: Transparent Labs 100% Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate Powder is the formula that many customers ask for by name, and Health Enthusiasts are proud to recommend to anyone seeking premium quality, uncompromising purity, and exceptional performance.

Celebrating The Suppies



The Suppies were celebrated on February 18 at Electric Lemon at the Equinox Hotel in New York City. The awards dinner brought together founders and CEOs of the winning brands, along with The Vitamin Shoppe executive team, industry thought leaders, and top creators, including Lean Beef Patty, honored as Best Brand Ambassador.

Photos from The Suppies celebration event are available to view and download HERE.

"The quality and diversity of the winning products at The Suppies reflect the strength of our partnerships and the remarkable innovation shaping this industry," said Muriel Gonzalez, President of The Vitamin Shoppe. "We're proud to honor brands that are not only delivering meaningful performance and results but also building authentic connections with customers. These winners represent the best of what our partners bring to our shelves—and the positive impact we create together in the communities we serve."

For more information about The Vitamin Shoppe Supplement Awards, visit www.vitaminshoppe.com/lp/the-vitamin-shoppe-supplement-awards

