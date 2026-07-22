The Vitamin Shoppe® Opens New Retail Destination for Wellness in Saratoga Springs, Utah

Now open at Westlake Shopping Center, the new store will celebrate its Grand Opening Weekend on August 1–2 with exclusive promotions and giveaways

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe®, a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced the opening of its newest retail location in Saratoga Springs, Utah. Located at Westlake Shopping Center, 173 West Lake Drive, Suite E, Saratoga Springs, UT, the new store offers the community an extensive assortment of health, wellness, and sports nutrition products, backed by the expertise of knowledgeable Health Enthusiast® associates.

The store offers an extensive assortment of vitamins, sports nutrition products, functional foods, healthy on-the-go snacks, energy drinks, and everyday wellness essentials.

To celebrate the opening, The Vitamin Shoppe will host a Grand Opening Weekend on August 1–2, with exclusive promotions and giveaways, including:

Now through August 9, enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off (BOGO50) on the entire assortment at the Saratoga Springs store, including mix-and-match across brands. (Discount taken off the price of the second item of equal or lesser value.)

During the Grand Opening Weekend of August 1–2, the first 100 customers will receive a complimentary gift bag (while supplies last).

Visitors can enjoy a complimentary protein or nutrition bar during Grand Opening Weekend (limit one per person, while supplies last).

Customers can enter for a chance to win a Grand Opening Giveaway Basket featuring an array of wellness essentials plus a $50 The Vitamin Shoppe gift card.*

"We're excited to expand The Vitamin Shoppe's presence in Utah and welcome the Saratoga Springs community to our newest store," said Jim Abbatemarco, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe. "Whether someone is just beginning a wellness journey or striving to reach new health and performance goals, our Health Enthusiast associates are ready to provide expert guidance and personalized recommendations. Our local team looks forward to becoming a trusted resource for this dynamic and fast-growing region."

The store offers an extensive assortment of vitamins, sports nutrition products, functional foods, healthy on-the-go snacks, energy drinks, and everyday wellness essentials from leading national brands alongside The Vitamin Shoppe's trusted proprietary brands, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®.

Customers also have access to convenient omnichannel services, including same-day delivery; online pickup in-store; mobile checkout in-store; complimentary virtual nutrition coaching; and The Vitamin Shoppe's industry-leading Healthy Awards loyalty program for cash-back rewards on every purchase.

The Saratoga Springs store is open Monday – Saturday (9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.). A Health Enthusiast associate can be reached at (385) 225-9462 during business hours. For more information about The Vitamin Shoppe, visit www.vitaminshoppe.com.

*Giveaway Entry Period begins at 9:30 a.m. MST on 8/1/2026 and ends at 8:00 p.m. MST on 8/2/2026. Entry forms are available in-store on 8/1/2026. Official rules can be found in-store. Winner will be selected at random and notified no later than 8/11/2026. Void where prohibited, no purchase necessary. This promotion is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the date of entry.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

The Vitamin Shoppe® is an omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company with the mission to provide customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services that support health and performance in every stage of life. Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, The Vitamin Shoppe today is an innovation-focused destination for first-to-market brands and breakthrough products, offering a comprehensive assortment of vitamins, supplements, sports nutrition, and on-the-go functional foods and beverages. Beyond hundreds of national brands, its offering includes the proprietary brands The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company serves customers through more than 640 stores nationwide, providing personalized support from knowledgeable Health Enthusiast associates, and online at www.vitaminshoppe.com. It operates strategic partnerships in select international markets in Asia, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Vitamin Shoppe proudly supports the health and wellness of communities through longstanding partnerships with Vitamin Angels and Team Red, White & Blue.

SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe