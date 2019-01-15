From Fiction to Virtual Reality: OmniPad Launches an Innovative Circular Revolving-Tread Omnidirectional Treadmill That Lets Users Naturally Walk, Jog or Run in any Direction Through VR Worlds

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning, virtual reality paired with an omnidirectional treadmill that allows users to move through the virtual world in any direction has been relegated to realms of fiction...until now. A new company, OmniPad, (OmniPad.com), is looking to change the world of virtual reality with its sleek and innovative game-changing VR treadmill that allows for fully immersive natural 360-degree movement through virtual space.

A new company, OmniPad, (OmniPad.com), is looking to change the world of virtual reality with its sleek and innovative game-changing VR treadmill that allows for fully immersive natural 360-degree movement through virtual space. The OmniPad utilizes a ball-bearing encrusted omnidirectional platform that supports a flattened spherical, revolving treadmill track. With the OmniPad, gamers, first responders, architects, virtual tourists, and even the military, can freely walk and run around in real time virtual environments, experiencing the most comprehensive and fully immersive VR experience available.

"Being a professional 3D animator for over 25 years, and having worked on very high-end virtual reality projects, the challenge of 'how to enable 360-degree locomotion on a stationary surface' is a question that burned in my mind since the late 1990's. I contemplated this obstacle to freedom of VR locomotion for months and years. Then, I was lying in bed one night further toiling with the omnidirectional locomotion surface question, and it dawned on me . . . a water balloon!" said Neil Epstein, OmniPad's CEO and president. "I realized that when you take a small water balloon, press it firmly between your palms so that the top and bottom surfaces are completely flat, and then motion your hands in opposing circular directions, the flattened water balloon freely revolves in all directions while still remaining completely flat on both sides. Hence, the core mechanics of the OmniPad were born."

The benefits and features of the OmniPad will include:

The dynamic, never before implemented design mechanics that grant the OmniPad its unique immersive locomotion abilities make it the only VR accessory of its type available in the industry. A Multitude Of Uses Possible Uses: With the appropriate Virtual Reality environments, the OmniPad offers a comprehensive gaming experience, as well as highly-effective training of training first responders and soldiers, and allows architects, engineers, and home buyers to visualize buildings and real estate, and even has significant applications in sports training, eSports competitions, and rehabilitation, among so many other applications.

You can check out the company's YouTube channel, ( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsR1sCPunIZs2G28DFmmn9A ), to see the OmniPad in action.

ABOUT OmniPad

OmniPad is a startup company comprised of some of the brightest and creative minds available. The company's team includes the world's foremost expert on omnidirectional locomotion surface technology and Stanford Engineering graduate, David Carmein, the EMMY award-winning 3-D artist and conceptual mind behind OmniPad, Neil Epstein, J.D., and the marketing specialties of Jordan Robinson, Orentheal Williams, and Kenneth Dunn.

