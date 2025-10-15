From Financial Devastation to Debt Recovery Advocate: REVI Credit Appoints Jason Hansen to Advisory Board Amid Debt Crisis

Jason Hansen, Who Triumphed Over Millions in Debt After Daughter's Passing, Brings Empathy to REVI Credit Recovery Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REVI Credit, a pioneer in compassionate debt recovery and credit rebuilding solutions, today announced the addition of Jason Hansen to its Advisory Board. Hansen, whose life was upended by surmountable medical debt following his daughter Kennedy's diagnosis with Batten's disease, embodies the real-world struggles REVI Credit aims to address—offering hope and practical pathways for those buried under life-altering financial burdens.

Jason Hansen, Kennedy Hansen, Heather Hansen

Hansen's story, immortalized in the Amazon Prime film Love Kennedy, chronicles his family's profound loss and resilience. In 2013, at age 15, Kennedy was diagnosed with the terminal genetic illness, passing away exactly one year later in 2014 after a brave fight that included uncovered treatments, hospice care, and specialized equipment totaling hundreds of thousands in out-of-pocket costs. As a successful business owner at the time, Hansen watched his thriving nutritional supplement company falter under the strain, leading to business debts compounding the medical ones. "We did everything to give her the best year possible, but the financial fallout was relentless—debt collectors at our door, threats, and sleepless nights," Hansen recounted in a recent interview. "I negotiated my way out without bankruptcy, but it took years of pain that no one should endure alone."

This appointment highlights REVI Credit's dedication to credibility and empathy in an industry ripe for innovation. As a former senior executive at Nexio (a Forbes 50 company), Hansen will guide strategic growth, focusing on compassionate approaches to charged-off debts—such as medical and consumer loans—that devastate credit scores and lives. His expertise in sales, economics, and personal recovery will shape initiatives to consolidate debts, rebuild credit through timely payments, and partner with banks and credit unions to prevent escalations.

Hansen's involvement positions REVI Credit as a trusted ally for those facing unexpected hardships, from medical emergencies to business setbacks. The company is already targeting portfolios of charged-off consumer debt, offering relief that removes judgments, improves credit histories, and fosters long-term financial health.

About REVI Credit

REVI Credit specializes in ethical debt recovery and credit repair, empowering individuals to overcome financial setbacks through tailored consolidation and rebuilding strategies. Committed to transparency and compassion, REVI partners with financial institutions to deliver solutions that prioritize people over profits. For more information, visit www.revicredit.com

