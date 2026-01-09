From Fingertips to Full-Body Coverage: Ensuring Technology Debuts Groundbreaking Tactile Infrastructure at CES 2026.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While everyone is amazed by robot's performance from dancing to drama, it is time to realize that the "ChatGPT" moment for embodied AI robots is stepping closer and closer.

How can robots learn to work on their own? Nowadays, robots are expected to possess human-like learning abilities to accomplish tasks they have not been trained with. When will robots be able to perceive, decide and perform like humans? Ensuring Technology provides the answer: only when they can truly replicate the human sense of touch.

The product portfolio showcased by Ensuring Technology at CES2026

From January 6th to 9th, Ensuring Technology, the pioneer in embodied intelligent tactile perception, showcased its newly launched series of tactile sensing products at CES 2026: the ultra-thin, high-density, computing-integrated multidimensional tactile sensor Tacta, and the large-area electronic skin tactile sensor HexSkin. The exhibition attracted significant attention from international experts, media, and attendees.

Tacta/Hexskin: Tactile Sensors Built for Utility

The multi-dimensional tactile sensor industry has long been challenged by low sampling density, low frequency, and complex deployment. Tacta is engineered to overcome these limitations and answer a fundamental question: How can we equip robotic dexterous hands with human-like perception?

Tacta achieves this by integrating 361 multi-dimensional sensels in 1 cm2, all sampling at 1000Hz, which delivers tactile perception with human level sensitivity. Beyond sheer density, Tacta's highly compact design offers a maximum thickness of just 4.5mm—incorporates sensing, real-time data decoupling, and edge computing into a single module. This eliminates the need for external processing devices and dramatically enhances deploy ability across diverse robotic dexterous hands.

At CES, the deploy capability was showcased in a landmark demonstration: a dexterous hand was fully covered with Tacta sensors for the first time. A single hand was equipped with 1,956 multi-dimensional tactile sensels, spanning fingertips, finger pads, and the palm. This complete coverage effectively constructs a human-like network of tactile sensing for robots.

For its large-area electronic skin tactile sensor HexSkin, Ensuring Technology highlights how it addresses two critical industry challenges: deplorability and data acquisition.

In terms of deplorability, the HexSkin series utilizes a hexagonal topology of sensing-computing-integrated sensels. This innovative design enables seamless tiling and high coverage over complex curved surfaces, such as those on humanoid robots, overcoming the limitation of traditional tactile arrays that can only conform to single-curvature surfaces.

Regarding data acquisition, the company has moved away from the conventional approach of "large-array multiplexing (MUX) with bulky external readout boards." Instead, HexSkin employs a modular protocol-based communication architecture. This shift resolves the issues of high latency and slow response rates inherent in traditional systems.

Furthermore, HexSkin now makes it possible to cover an entire humanoid robot with electronic skin at a cost reduced to the hundred-dollar range, achieving a groundbreaking balance between high performance and affordability.

Ningzhe Hou, founder and CEO of Ensuring Technology, emphasized that the company's tactile sensing technology is built on a "spatially-encoded multidimensional piezoresistance" approach. Beyond its engineering advantages—such as compact size, ultra-thin profile, and integrated sensing-computing design—the technology delivers two revolutionary benefits for real-world adoption:

First, significantly lower cost: The mass-produced fingertip sensor is priced at just one-tenth that of competing industry solutions. Second, superior interference resistance: The sensor remains unaffected by material, temperature, magnetic fields, and other environmental variables, ensuring much stronger robustness in application.

'Ensuring' the foundation for embodied tactile 'Technology'

As a practitioner in embodied tactile technology, Hou expressed his concern about the current challenge in the field: how to use tactile data efficiently. He hopes to develop Ensuring Technology into a foundational builder of tactile perception infrastructure for embodied intelligence. He emphasized that the company would introduce a comprehensive tactile sensing infrastructure solution, comprising "mass-producible, integrable high-performance tactile sensor hardware + a self-developed software toolkit for tactile data acquisition, decoupling, and algorithms + a platform for tactile operation model training, generalization, and utilization." This approach aims to transform "invisible touch" into visualizable, deployable, and usable data assets, enabling robots to effectively utilize tactile data and transition from "showing off " to "doing real work."

About Ensuring Technology

Founded in January 2025 and based in Shenzhen Bay, Ensuring Technology is a frontier technology company specializing in embodied intelligent tactile sensors and tactile-modal software architecture. Established by a technical team from world-leading robotics laboratories and industry pioneers, the company is dedicated to building the foundational tactile infrastructure for robots—empowering them with human-like fine manipulation capabilities and natural human-robot interaction.

