From FinTech Upstart to 2024 Growth Leader: SuperMoney Celebrated by FT.com

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a definitive nod to its innovative approach and stellar growth trajectory, SuperMoney has clinched a spot as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2024 according to The Financial Times. The ranking was created using a four-step process, whittling a list of more than 30,000 companies down to the 500 winners - SuperMoney ranked #126. Amidst an increasingly competitive landscape, SuperMoney's platform shines as a beacon for financial clarity, offering a seamless solution to the once-daunting task of financial decision-making.

Revolutionizing Financial Decisions in the Digital Age

Imagine a world where financial clarity is the norm, not the exception Post this

SuperMoney isn't just a brand; it's a crusade against the financial stress that engulfs countless lives. With alarming research from CapitalOne indicating that 73% of Americans rank finances as their top stressor, SuperMoney stands as a bulwark against this tide. "Imagine a world where financial clarity is the norm, not the exception," envisages Miron Lulic, SuperMoney's CEO. "That's the world we're crafting—one confident decision at a time." More than a platform, SuperMoney is a committed ally, transforming the landscape of personal finance with transparency and empowerment at its core.

The Quintessential Financial Marketplace

The SuperMoney platform stands unparalleled in its breadth and depth, allowing users to:

Scour : Dive into an expansive ocean of financial products ranging from loans to investment portfolios.

: Dive into an expansive ocean of financial products ranging from loans to investment portfolios. Scrutinize : Examine intricate details of rates, terms, and features from a repository of thousands of offerings.

: Examine intricate details of rates, terms, and features from a repository of thousands of offerings. Select: Make decisions with confidence, armed with insights that resonate with personal aspirations and fiscal objectives.

Accolades that Speak Volumes

The accolades adorning SuperMoney's mantle are a testament to its unwavering excellence:

Consistent Growth : For the third year running, SuperMoney is celebrated on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing List.

: For the third year running, SuperMoney is celebrated on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing List. Peer Recognition : Triumph in the "Best Financial Product Comparison Service" category at the FinTech Breakthrough Awards.

: Triumph in the "Best Financial Product Comparison Service" category at the FinTech Breakthrough Awards. Technological Vanguard: Securing a place on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for the second successive year, SuperMoney is heralded for pioneering fintech innovation.

Charting the Future of Finance

With its compass set on relentless innovation and user empowerment, SuperMoney is not merely content with accolades. "We're here to chart a future where financial wellbeing is accessible to all," reaffirms Lulic. SuperMoney continues to forge paths that connect individuals with financial tools that simplify, clarify, and enhance their fiscal journeys.

About SuperMoney

Since 2013, SuperMoney has been the trusted name in financial decision-making. Our marketplace and embedded finance solutions have consistently been recognized for their impact and growth, offering transparent, top-tier financial choices to every American consumer. SuperMoney was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for 2021, 2022, and 2023, and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list of fastest-growing technology companies in North America for 2022 and 2023. SuperMoney's commitment to data security is evidenced by its SOC2/Type II certification. Discover how SuperMoney is shaping a future of financial empowerment at https://www.supermoney.com.

