From First-Year Momentum to Multi-Million-Dollar Growth: PuroClean Honors Top Franchise Owners

Property Restoration and Remediation Franchise Honors Top Award Winners Behind Highest Level of Achievement and Standout First-Year Performance

TAMARAC, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, a leading international property restoration and remediation franchise, recognized two top-tier franchise locations during its Annual International Convention. These businesses represent dramatically different, but equally impressive, growth stories.

Left image: Franchise of the Year honorees Crystal and Jerral Ingle (center) receiving their award, alongside l-r: Steve White, President; Frank Torre, Vice Chairman; Mark W. Davis, Chairman & CEO; and Daniel Thompson, Regional Director. Right image: Accepting the Rookie of the Year award on behalf of honoree John Alessio is Troy Bowman, Regional Director (center), pictured with (l-r): George Hernandez, COO; Frank Torre, Vice Chairman; Mark W. Davis, Chairman & CEO; and Steve White, President.

In Fort Payne, Alabama, Jerral & Chrystal Ingle of PuroClean Restoration Services grew their rural-market business from approximately $200,000 in annual revenue to a projected $5.3 million operation, earning the prestigious Franchise of the Year award. In Ankeny, Iowa, John Alessio and Shawn Kelly of PuroClean of Des Moines – Central, generated more than $775,000 in first-year sales volume and are already building momentum toward the $1 million mark, earning Rookie of the Year recognition.

Their stories represent different stages of the franchise journey, reflecting years of service to homeowners and businesses, strong local relationships and the trust that drives long-term success within the communities they serve.

"What stands out about these businesses is not just the results they've achieved, but how they've achieved them," said PuroClean President Steve White. "Jerral and Chrystal have built an exceptional business committed to their community and customers, while John and Shawn have established a strong foundation and generated impressive momentum in a very short period of time. Both businesses represent the kind of leadership, consistency and execution that drives success across our network."

The Franchise of the Year award is PuroClean's highest honor, recognizing the top-performing location across North America based on franchise growth, market share, sales revenue, and profitability. For the Ingles, the recognition marks the result of years of disciplined growth, local relationship-building, and a deeply personal commitment to serving their community.

Since opening their location in 2016, the Ingles have built an impressive growth story through consistent community engagement, local visibility and a commitment to customer service. Their success stands out not only because of its scale, but because it was achieved in a rural market where community trust often determines long-term business success. In a close-knit community, they have grown by staying visible, earning referrals, and creating a customer experience rooted in reliability and trust. Their hands-on approach to local marketing, clear communication, and consistent follow-through helped establish the brand as a dependable resource for homeowners and businesses throughout the area.

"The opportunities I've had to be a part of this brand have changed my life, but it's also changed my whole family's life," said Jerral Ingle. "You've got to get involved in your community. You've got to embed yourself into your community and be a part of it. We couldn't do this without the guys back home. They're the real heroes."

The Rookie of the Year award is presented to the top-performing new franchise that achieves the highest sales revenue and performance metrics within their first year of operation.

Alessio and Kelly opened their PuroClean of Central Des Moines in 2024, bringing complementary experience in carpet cleaning, restoration, operations, and facilities management to the business. Their combined experience provided a strong operational foundation as they launched the business.

In their first full year, the pair built strong momentum through organic jobs alone and are already outperforming expectations and on pace to substantially exceed their first-year goals, reflecting the trust they have earned from homeowners, businesses and referral partners throughout the greater Des Moines community. Their early success reflects their commitment to building a strong organization, following The PuroClean Way and becoming a reliable restoration resource for families and businesses throughout the region.

"We are honored and excited to have been recognized with the Rookie of the Year Award," said John Alessio. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our entire team. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our customers for trusting us during some of the most challenging times they face. We are proud to receive this award and view it as motivation to continue raising the bar for our customers throughout Central Iowa."

Together, this year's Franchise of the Year and Rookie of the Year winners demonstrate the diverse ways PuroClean Franchise Owners build successful businesses while serving their local communities. Their achievements reflect years of commitment to their customers, their teams and their local communities, while also highlighting the strength of a network built on shared knowledge, collaboration and support.

"Jerral & Chrystal Ingle are so deserving of the PuroClean Franchise of the Year award! They have built a tremendous family business in Alabama and they represent the PuroClean brand in the best possible manner every day," said PuroClean CEO and Chairman, Mark Davis. "The Rookie of the Year Award was a tight race this year, which we always love to see. Coming out on top are John Alessio and Shawn Kelly from Des Moines, Iowa. Congratulations John and Shawn!"

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network celebrating the milestone of 500 North American franchise locations across North America, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com.

SOURCE PuroClean