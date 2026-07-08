From Flare to Full-Cycle Care: Triple Paste® Helps Break the Eczema Loop with New Dual-Action Skin Barrier Eczema Care System

Drawing on decades of skin barrier expertise, Triple Paste introduces Eczema Care for babies, children and adults, pairing 1% ectoin for long-term barrier support with 2% colloidal oatmeal for rapid flare-up relief

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 31 million Americans living with eczema1, the challenge isn't just managing flare-ups when they happen. It's navigating the ongoing cycle of itching, irritation and skin barrier disruption that can leave families feeling like they're stuck with struggling skin. Today, Triple Paste®, the doctor-recommended brand known for helping families care for troubled skin in the toughest skin environments, announces Triple Paste Eczema Care, the brand's first eczema portfolio.

Triple Paste®, the doctor-recommended brand known for helping families care for troubled skin in the toughest skin environments, announces Triple Paste Eczema Care, the brand's first eczema portfolio.

Designed to support skin during flare-ups and between them, the new dermatologist-tested system helps address the full eczema cycle through a two-step approach: rapid soothing when symptoms strike and daily barrier support to help long-term skin barrier resilience under everyday stressors. By helping control the full flare cycle, Triple Paste Eczema Care empowers people with eczema to have calmer skin—and calmer days.

Triple Paste Eczema Care features the same two-step approach across Baby & Children and Adult formulations, offering full family relief with the debut of Triple Paste Derma, the brand's first adult skincare line.

The innovations are powered by Dual-Action Barrier Science, combining clinically backed ingredients that address both immediate symptoms and long-term skin barrier health. Flare-Up Rescue Balm calms irritation on contact with 2% FDA-approved colloidal oatmeal—twice the concentration found in most over-the-counter eczema treatments—a recognized skin protectant that helps relieve itching and irritation associated with eczema. The entire collection combines the power of colloidal oatmeal with 1% ectoin, a next-generation moisture barrier resilience ingredient used in skin care to help support hydration and stabilize the skin's barrier from within. In the Baby & Children formulation, this is the first baby eczema product in the category to incorporate ectoin for long-term skin moisture barrier support.

"Eczema can feel like a constant series of managing symptoms, finding triggers and trying to stay ahead of the next flare," said Dr. Aleksandra Brown, board-certified dermatologist. "As a dermatologist, and a mom of family members living with eczema, I know first-hand how frustrating that experience can be. What makes Triple Paste Eczema Care stand out is that it was designed around the reality of how eczema behaves, using a differentiated 2% colloidal oatmeal to help rapidly soothe itching and irritation during flare-ups, and 1% ectoin to help support hydration and barrier stability. It's a system I feel confident recommending to my patients and using with my own family."

This launch marks a natural evolution for Triple Paste, a parent-led brand that has spent decades helping families care for compromised skin in one of the body's most challenging environments: the diaper area. Triple Paste Eczema Care extends the brand's expertise to one of the most common chronic skin conditions.

"For decades, families have turned to Triple Paste when skin is at its most vulnerable," said Syeda Neary, Head of Triple Paste. "As someone who lives with eczema and has watched my sons navigate the condition, I know firsthand how frustrating and disruptive it can be to daily life. Eczema isn't just something people experience during flare-ups. It's an ongoing condition that requires consistent support. Parents know Triple Paste as a brand that helps protect, soothe, and restore irritated skin, so expanding into eczema care is a natural next step. We created Triple Paste Eczema Care to help bring confidence, comfort and full-cycle control to families like mine navigating that cycle every day."

All products in the Triple Paste Eczema Care portfolio are steroid-free, fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested and carry the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, reinforcing their safety and suitability for eczema and sensitive skin.

Availability

Triple Paste Eczema Care Baby & Children is available now at Walmart, CVS, and Amazon, with Triple Paste Derma for adults available on Amazon.

Flare-Up Rescue Balm ; MSRP $12.99, NET WT. 5 OZ (142g)

; MSRP $12.99, NET WT. 5 OZ (142g) Daily Barrier Cream; MSRP $17.99, NET WT. 7 OZ (198g)

Product images HERE.

For more information on Triple's full line of skin care solutions, visit TriplePaste.com or explore more on Instagram (@triple.paste) and TikTok (@triplepasteofficial).

1 National Eczema Association

About Triple Paste

Triple Paste has been a trusted name in skin care for decades, helping families soothe, protect and restore compromised skin. Best known for its dermatologist-recommended diaper rash treatments, the brand is committed to creating effective, gentle solutions that support healthy skin at every stage of life. Through science-backed formulas and a deep understanding of skin barrier health, Triple Paste continues to deliver products that parents love and doctors recommend.

SOURCE Triple Paste