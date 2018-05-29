From Flats to High Heels in a Matter of Seconds - Shoe Brand Mime et moi Opens Online Shop for American Fashionistas

Three men who produce high heels

In their home country Germany, the makers have been a show-stopper since 2016; by now, women throughout Europe are enjoying the number one must-have accessory. Due to the great demand, the online provider has started serving US clients. "We came up with the idea while we were going out. We saw how our girlfriends walked home barefoot," Oliver Barth, managing partner and founding member of Mime et moi, explains the revolutionary idea. The heels, which have become very popular around the world, vary in height, shape, and color, and fit into every handbag. That way, look, comfort, and style can be changed on a whim. Since the major Kickstarter campaign last year, the label has concentrated on internationalization. Although there is plenty of demand, the main focus abroad is also the own online shop. Popular products, usability, client convenience, social commerce, communication on equal terms – in the local language and with the national currency – and last but not least a positive shopping experience are of vital importance at Mime et moi. Happy shopping, US!

The shoes are offered in a set, which includes a flat and a high heel. The prices per set vary between $200 and 250. Further heels can be bought separately for $30 to 50.

More information on Mime et moi can be found here: www.mimemoi.com/us

