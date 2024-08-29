From Floodwaters to New Floors: Housing Authority Welcomes Seniors Back Home to Modern Affordable Residence

'Feels Like a Dream Come True,' Says Returning Resident Who Was Displaced from 2100 Memorial by Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston Housing Authority (HHA) and its development partner Columbia Residential today announced the reopening of the 2100 Memorial Senior-Living Community, marking a significant milestone for many seniors returning to their homes after being displaced by Hurricane Harvey. The reopening represents a crucial step in ongoing efforts to address housing insecurity among older adults in the Houston area.

According to a new survey from the University of Houston, nearly 9 in 10 Texans, including a significant portion of Houstonians, believe that the cost of housing is a problem . Moreover, 56% of Texans report that the cost of housing represents a source of financial strain for them and their family, with 38% identifying the cost of housing as a "major source" of financial strain. This experience is often true for older adults who live on fixed incomes.

"The reopening of 2100 Memorial represents a promise kept to our seniors who have endured so much since Hurricane Harvey," said David A. Northern Sr., President and CEO of the HHA. "This is more than just a building; it's a new beginning filled with hope, community and resilience. It also underscores our commitment to tackling the often-overlooked issue of homelessness among older adults."

The journey to rebuild 2100 Memorial has been a testament to careful planning and community support. Hurricane Harvey rendered the original site uninhabitable in 2017 with 40 feet of water damage. Following Harvey's devastating impact, HHA partnered with Columbia Residential to rebuild. Final preparations for reconstruction were completed by 2021, and construction began the following year.

"The grand opening of 2100 Memorial marks a pivotal moment for Houston's seniors, cementing not just the restoration of homes but the renewal of hope and dignity for those who faced adversity since Hurricane Harvey," said Mike Nichols, Director of Housing and Community Development for the City of Houston. "Our dedication to rebuilding this community underscores our broader commitment to ensuring safe, affordable housing for our most vulnerable populations."

The new 2100 Memorial offers a fresh start for its residents in a completely rebuilt facility, designed with seniors' needs in mind and equipped with the latest amenities. The building features:

197 units in total, including studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments

Nine different floor plans to choose from

Energy-efficient appliances in all units

Landscaped outdoor areas for relaxation and socialization

State-of-the-art fitness center tailored for senior health

Community spaces that encourage engagement and interaction

Easy access to public transportation

Direct access to Buffalo Bayou Park via pedestrian trail

"Returning to my new home in this wonderful city feels like a dream come true," said Connie Castillo, who was displaced from 2100 Memorial by Hurricane Harvey. "I feel safe here and it is close to my doctors in the medical center, bus routes and the community I know and appreciate. I am incredibly grateful for the coordinating staff of the Houston Housing Authority who supported me in my return."

Constructed with resilience in mind, 2100 Memorial includes elevated foundations to protect against future floods and an advanced water retention system to ensure sustainability. The architectural design and amenities reflect a commitment to providing a secure, comfortable and engaging living environment for Houston's seniors.

"We are honored to celebrate the opening of 2100 Memorial today," said Carmen Chubb, President of Columbia Residential. "This community stands as a testament to the resilience and spirit of the residents and the surrounding neighborhood. Thanks to the Houston Housing Authority, the City of Houston, and our development partner, Creekstone, this senior community will provide 197 new, affordable and mixed-income homes and will set a new standard in sustainable and resilient design. Our mission at Columbia Residential is to create vibrant, inclusive communities, and the redevelopment of 2100 Memorial underscores that commitment. We look forward to seeing the residents thrive in their new home and express our gratitude to everyone who contributed to making this vision a reality."

The grand opening was a festive yet poignant reminder of the hardships faced by the residents and the resilience they have shown. Speakers at the event emphasized the strength of the Houston community and the importance of affordable, quality housing for seniors as a key strategy in preventing homelessness among older adults.

"As a native Houstonian, contributing to the rebuilding of 2100 Memorial holds a special significance for me," said Stephen Keller, Co-Founder and Principal of Creekstone. "This project not only represents our commitment to high-quality construction but also our dedication to restoring and enriching the communities we are a part of."

Residents who previously resided at 2100 Memorial and were forced to relocate have been given the first priority to return to the newly constructed site. With many former residents planning to return, 2100 Memorial symbolizes not just renewal but the enduring spirit of community.

The $62 million reconstruction of 2100 Memorial was made possible through a collaborative funding effort. The City of Houston and the General Land Office contributed $25 million via HUD's Harvey Multifamily Program, while the National Equity Fund provided $19 million in Tax Credit Equity. The Houston Housing Authority added $5.1 million, with the remainder coming from additional funding sources, including Wells Fargo and Citigroup. This project showcases the community's commitment to providing safe, modern housing for Houston's seniors.

"As 2100 Memorial begins this new chapter, it stands as a symbol of renewal and progress, offering more than just housing—providing a home and a community ready to support its residents in this next phase of their lives," Northern said. "It also serves as a model for addressing the critical need for affordable senior housing, which plays a crucial role in preventing homelessness among our older population."

ABOUT HOUSTON HOUSING AUTHORITY

The Houston Housing Authority provides affordable homes and services to more than 60,000 low-income Houstonians, including over 19,000 families housed through the Housing Choice Voucher Program and 4,801 living in 23 public housing and tax credit developments. There are over 31,000 non-federal units, with over 17,000 of those units designated for affordable housing. For more information about HHA, visit https://housingforhouston.com/.

