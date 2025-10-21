From Flying to Feasting: Spirit Airlines Unveils Top Searched Thanksgiving Destinations

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines travelers are looking to flock to sunshine, beaches and big-city views this Thanksgiving. The airline today released its top 10 most searched destinations on spirit.com for the peak travel period of Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, 2025. Spirit Guests have an appetite for warm-weather getaways and exploring major cities with destinations like Fort Lauderdale (FLL), San Juan (SJU), Houston (IAH) and Atlanta (ATL) gobbling up top spots on the list.

Spirit's Top 10 Searched Thanksgiving Destinations*

Spirit’s 2025 Thanksgiving Travel Highlights

Orlando (MCO) Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Las Vegas (LAS) Houston (IAH) Detroit (DTW) Atlanta (ATL) Newark (EWR) New York-LaGuardia (LGA) San Juan (SJU) Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)

"This Thanksgiving, travelers are searching for flights to spend the long weekend with the people and places they're most thankful for," said Rana Ghosh, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Spirit Airlines. "Guests heading home or carving out time for a much-needed vacation can count on us to deliver the greatest value on their travels this holiday season and beyond."

More than 3,200 Spirit flights are scheduled to operate during the peak travel period.

The carrier will fly more than three million miles, which is over 21.55 billion pumpkin pies laid end to end.

The busiest travel days for Spirit will be Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2025.

This holiday season, Spirit will offer more premium seats than ever before with its Spirit First and Premium Economy travel options where travelers can enjoy an elevated experience with more space and exciting perks. Guests in the Big Front Seat® can sit back, relax and start their Thanksgiving celebration early by feasting before the feast with unlimited snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, while enjoying other benefits included in the carrier's Spirit First travel option.

Travelers can book their getaway for Thanksgiving and the holiday season by visiting spirit.com.

*Spirit.com web searches made between Sept. 1, 2025, and Oct. 19, 2025, for travel from Nov. 25, 2025, to Dec. 1, 2025.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is committed to safely delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its all-Airbus fleet, connecting travelers with the people and places that matter most. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit.com.

