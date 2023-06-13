FROM FOOD SCARCITY TO REFORESTATION: THREE WAYS GOOD GOOD® IS MAKING STRIDES TOWARDS A MORE SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

News provided by

Good Good ehf.

13 Jun, 2023, 08:40 ET

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOOD GOOD® Brand, America's fastest growing jam brand in 2022, has launched their first comprehensive Corporate Sustainability Initiative, tackling global epidemics such as food scarcity and waste, deforestation, and food safety compliance.

From Tiny Iceland to America's Fastest Growing Jam Brand: The GOOD GOOD® Story.

Continue Reading
Good Good product (PRNewsfoto/Good Good ehf.)
Good Good product (PRNewsfoto/Good Good ehf.)

As of today, GOOD GOOD® has donated 2,205 lbs. of food in the UK, 9,830 lbs. in the EU, 15,105 lbs in Canada, and 19,704 lbs. in the US, totalling nearly 50 thousand pounds of food donated. And most recently, have partnered with WellFare, a New York City non-profit to deliver their products and other nutritious packaged groceries to food-insecure households within the city.

To facilitate their commitment to carbon neutrality, reforestation, and to reach their goal of planting 50,000 trees in 2023, GOOD GOOD® has partnered with Dollar Donation Club to join their Forest Garden project.

For every bundle purchased on their site, GOOD GOOD® donates $1 to the Dollar Donation Club. The impact of that dollar?

  • 3.4 trees planted
  • 16 lbs of CO2 removed / year
  • 15 lbs of organic fruits & veggies produced / year
  • 63.56 sq. ft. of land restored

Since it's implementation in May 2023, GOOD GOOD® has planted 346 trees and they expect to exceed their goal of 50,000 trees planted by 2024.

Lastly, GOOD GOOD® aims to set high benchmarks for ethical conduct in the food packaging industry. As a BRCGS-certified company, GOOD GOOD® recognizes that food standards save lives, and believe it is a basic human right to have access to safe, nutritious, and healthy foods, and do their part to uphold the highest compliance standards.

Co-founder and CEO, Gardar Stefansson says, "While we know these actions aren't going to move mountains by themselves, we believe in chain reactions, and recognize how small steps towards a greater goal, can have a multitude of positive benefits."

Read Full Release Here

ABOUT GOOD GOOD® BRAND:
Born in Reykjavik, Iceland, made in the EU, and named America's fastest-growing jam brand, GOOD GOOD's no added sugar products are sweetening people's days worldwide. As a modern food brand, we innovate products that comprise high-quality natural ingredients and deliver the modern consumer traditional products they know and love.

Media Contact
Jordian Farahani
Senior Brand Manager
+3548889927
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2100085/GOOD_GOOD_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099932/GOOD_GOOD_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Good Good ehf.

Also from this source

GOOD GOOD® Choco Hazel Emerges as the Fastest Growing Chocolate Spread in the U.S

ICELANDIC FOOD BRAND TO DEBUT REVOLUTIONARY NEW PRODUCT TOWARD WELLNESS-ORIENTED JAM LOVERS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.