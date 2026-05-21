From Fragmentation to Flow: New research highlights why payment consistency is the next opportunity for US hotels

MANCHESTER, England, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual card adoption is no longer the challenge for US hotels. Consistent execution is. New research from Conferma, the global leader in virtual payments technology, reveals that while awareness and adoption of virtual card payments are now widespread across the US hotel sector, operational inconsistency at property level continues to create friction for travelers, corporates and hotel teams alike.

The report, From Fragmentation to Flow, draws on 10 in-depth interviews with US hotel leaders and a survey of 50 hotel stakeholders across operations, finance, brand leadership and travel management. It reveals a market that is ready to move forward — but not yet fully aligned.

Key findings include:

100% of respondents are familiar with virtual cards, and 90% plan to invest further in virtual payment solutions.

Yet only 40% say virtual card handling is consistent across properties, meaning 60% experience variability as the norm.

30% of respondents cite staff training gaps as a barrier to consistent execution, while 14% point to reconciliation complexity — highlighting the operational complexity hotels are managing day to day.

Rather than reflecting a lack of capability or commitment, the research identifies a coordination gap between brand level strategy and property level execution. This surfaces as different authorization rules, documentation requirements and charging behaviors across locations: variations that tend to surface at check-in or during reconciliation.

"Virtual cards are no longer the question. Performance is," said Mark Ledsham, CEO of Conferma. "Hotels have made significant progress in adopting virtual payments, and the intent to invest further is clear across the industry. The opportunity now is operational consistency – ensuring payment processes work reliably across every property, every time. When payment execution is consistent, it builds confidence for travelers, buyers and hotel teams alike."

The report describes this moment as a shift from acceptance to performance. While virtual cards are widely recognized and trusted, familiarity alone has not translated into uniform operational confidence. Interviewees highlighted the reality of busy front desks, staff turnover and manual workarounds, which can make it difficult to deliver the same outcome every time — even when the technology itself is proven.

Importantly, the research points to a positive path forward. Hotels that standardize authorization rules, embed payment logic earlier in the booking flow, and ensure front‑desk and finance teams operate from a shared playbook report lower variability, fewer manual interventions and greater confidence across teams.

From Fragmentation to Flow positions payment not as a back‑office task, but as an integral — if often invisible — part of the guest experience. Rather than calling for more technology, it highlights coordination, clarity and partnership as the decisions that will separate consistent performers from the rest.

The full report, From Fragmentation to Flow, is available now.

About Conferma

Headquartered in Manchester, UK, Conferma is the global leader in virtual payments, connecting businesses, issuers, and suppliers to streamline and secure transactions. Its technology underpins virtual card issuance for banks, travel management companies, and enterprises worldwide.

SOURCE Conferma