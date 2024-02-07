From Frosty to Flip Flops: Great Deals on Sarasota Hotels

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers looking to swap their winter clothes for some flip flops and fun in the sun can head to Sarasota County, located on Florida's Gulf Coast. Guests can melt away the winter blues with some exciting deals and offers at some of the destination's hotels and resorts:

Opal Collection – Toes in the Sand Special

The Opal Collection, including the Resort at Longboat Key Club, Zota Beach Resort and Lido Beach Resort, are all offering a daily beach umbrella rental and a daily resort credit – perfect for ordering frozen cocktails right from the beach chair! For specific details on each resort, please visit: www.opalcollection.com/offers/sarasota-longboat-key-beach-vacation-special-offer/

Lido Beach Resort

Lido Beach Resort, located steps from Lido Key beach, is offering all visitors a daily beach umbrella and, for visitors staying two or more nights, a $50 per day resort credit in traditional rooms and kitchenettes or $75 per day in beachfront accommodations or suites, plus up to 10 percent off their stay! www.opalcollection.com/lido-beach/offers/resort-credit-offer/

Resort at Longboat Key

The Resort at Longboat Key has three deals visitors can take advantage of. Savor another beautiful Sarasota sunset by enjoying four nights for the price of three on guest rooms and suites; a "Play Ball" package in honor of the 100th anniversary of Spring Training in Sarasota; and up to 30 percent off suites to enjoy more room for the family! www.opalcollection.com/longboat-key-club/offers/

Comfort Suites Sarasota-Siesta Key

Located just south of Downtown Sarasota, Comfort Suites Sarasota-Siesta Key is offering travelers 25 percent off two nights or more. Guests may book this promotion by calling the hotel at 941-554-4475 and mentioning "Visit Sarasota County" or booking online here: www.choicehotels.com/ires/en-US/html/ArrivalInfo?hotel=FLC05&srp=LVSC&pu=no

Holiday Inn Express Venice

Travelers can book now and pay later for stays from Feb. 3 through April 5, 2024. No deposit is required at the time of booking, with a one-night cancelation penalty if canceled within three days of arrival. www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/us/en/venice/srqjb/hoteldetail

Siesta Key Palms Resort

Located minutes from the award-winning Siesta Key Beach, Siesta Key Palms offers return guests 10 percent off their next stay. In addition, all AAA & AARP guests can get 10 percent off regular rates. www.siestakeypalmshotel.com/

About Sarasota County

Situated on Florida's Gulf Coast, Sarasota County welcomes more than 2.7 million visitors annually. Within its 725 square miles, the county serves up a diverse menu of cultural and recreational activities and attractions, including award-winning dining, world-class fine arts and performing arts, professional and amateur sports and the area's circus heritage. Vacationers can enjoy city life in downtown Sarasota, revisit old Florida in Englewood and Venice, enjoy some of the best beaches in the U.S. on Siesta Key and Longboat Key, or play in North Port's many parks and waterways. Sarasota County is perhaps best known for its 35 miles of pristine coastline in addition to 6 barrier islands, delivering options for beach getaways that are unrivaled almost anywhere else in the U.S., including Siesta Beach, named the No. 1 beach in the country and No. 11 in the world in TripAdvisor's 2020 Travelers' Choice Awards – the third time it has held the national title. To learn more, visit www.visitsarasota.com . Connect via Facebook , YouTube and Instagram .

SOURCE Visit Sarasota County