From Ghosted to Guaranteed: Jobot Launches AI Recruiting Assistant, Jeni™, That Calls Every Candidate

The AI Recruiting Assistant That Turns Applications Into Conversations

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobot, the AI-powered recruiting and staffing company rooted in kindness and respect, today announced the launch of Jeni, an innovative AI recruiting assistant designed to ensure no candidate is ever left waiting in silence. Jeni, which stands for Jobot Engagement Network Intelligence, reaches out to applicants within minutes of applying, turning their application into a conversation that helps recruiters identify the best fit and build more meaningful connections.

In today's competitive job market, nearly 50% of candidates report being ghosted or never hearing back after applying, leaving many discouraged and overlooked. Jeni changes that by calling every applicant within minutes of applying to start a conversation. These early interactions allow candidates to share their experiences and motivations in their own words, ensuring they are seen as more than just keywords on a resume. Jeni listens without bias, focusing on each candidate's experience and goals to create a more inclusive first step in the hiring process.

"At Jobot, our mission continues to get people good jobs," said Heidi Golledge, Founder and CEO of Jobot. "The job market can be overwhelming for both clients and candidates right now, and we built Jeni to create stronger matches for both. Jeni ensures every applicant feels heard, gives recruiters more time for meaningful conversations, and helps uncover good candidates who might have otherwise been missed. It's about creating technology that brings real value to people and helps our clients hire better candidates, which means more people finding good jobs."

Jeni provides recruiters with a match score and detailed notes that complement Jobot's proprietary AI software, Jax, which analyzes resumes for skills and experience. Recruiters review both the AI-driven insights and Jeni's notes, combining technology with their own expertise to decide which candidates to advance. Together, Jeni and Jax combine the efficiency of AI with the empathy of human understanding to help companies hire faster and more fairly.

With hundreds of experienced recruiters and thousands of applicants each month, Jeni helps scale human connection in hiring. Early Jobot data shows that Jeni connects with up to 94% of applicants within minutes, helping recruiters build stronger candidate relationships and match more people with the right roles. By bridging the gap between applications and conversations, Jeni ensures no qualified candidate slips through the cracks.

Jeni's name and purpose were inspired by Golledge's mother, Ginny, who taught her that kindness and connection should always come first. "My mom, who goes by Grandmama Bluebird, has always believed that everyone deserves to be respected and heard," Golledge added. "Jeni embodies that spirit by listening, connecting, and making sure every person feels valued. It's a small way to carry forward the values my mom lives by."

Unlike some tools in the space, Jeni was created to serve people, not replace them. The technology helps candidates find the right jobs, gives clients stronger matches, and keeps relationships at the center of every hiring experience.

"Technology should create opportunities," added Golledge. "With Jeni, we are building a future where human kindness and AI efficiency work together to transform hiring."

Find a good job at Jobot.com .

About Jobot

Jobot is an AI-powered recruiting and consulting firm rooted in kindness and respect, transforming the way businesses hire and careers are built. By combining advanced AI technology with a relationship-driven approach, Jobot connects good people with good jobs while helping businesses build stronger, high-performing teams. Powered by its proprietary software, Jax, and its AI recruiting assistant, Jeni, Jobot streamlines hiring to empower individuals and drive growth through meaningful connections. Learn more at Jobot.com .

