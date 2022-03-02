From Gluten-Filled to Gluten-Free, How 180 Cakes is Revolutionizing Alternative Baking

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 180 Cakes owner, Kara Payne, has always had a sweet tooth, which is appropriate for someone who bakes for a living. The Australian chef has spent her entire career baking cakes and pastries for her clientele. While Payne has always had a mixing bowl and an oven close by, though, her ingredients have changed over time.

In 2005, Payne started her baking journey through a Chef Apprenticeship. When she finished the experience, Payne started working in her new field as a pastry chef on a shift that specialized in baking. However, creating traditional confectionery treats quickly made Payne feel incredibly unhealthy, as she consumed chocolate for breakfast and ate various forms of sugar and gluten throughout her workdays.

Up until December of 2016, Payne endured this unhealthy lifestyle, but it was at that time, after a decade in her field, that she finally decided to part ways with sugar and gluten. The chef didn't give up on her craft, though. On the contrary, Payne started to develop her own recipes that used clean ingredients like almond meal, xylitol, and cocoa. Each recipe took months to develop as she experimented with this new gluten-free, sugar-free, low-carb form of baking.

Throughout the process, Payne had two goals in mind. "When I create a 180 Cakes mix," the chef explains, "I only focus on two things: that it tastes so delicious that everyone will enjoy it, and that it only contains real ingredients which are clean, natural, and won't spike your blood sugar levels."

Payne adds that she only launched her baking brand in February of 2018 after having worked closely with the diabetes community. "I wanted to perfect the mixes," she says, "to guarantee they not only tasted 'as good as the real thing' but that they did not spike people's blood sugar levels."

Since its launch, Payne has continued to develop numerous additions to her product line. She now has a wide variety of cookies, cakes, brownies, and even donuts. The 180 Cakes brand also became available to health-conscious consumers in the U.S. in 2021. Whether it's in Australia, North America, or anywhere else in the world, Payne considers it an honor that her recipes are helping those with food allergies and sensitivities continue to genuinely enjoy the finer things in life without the need to compromise on their health in the process.

About 180 Cakes: 180 Cakes is an Australian company that was launched in February of 2018 by professional chef, Kara Payne. The company caters to the needs of those that follow the diabetes, celiacs, and keto diets. Each 180 Cakes recipe focuses on using a minimal number of natural, clean ingredients in perfect quantities that are tailored to create an optimal flavor profile. Learn more about 180 Cakes at 180cakes.com .

