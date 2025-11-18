From Group Chats to Grassroots: How Gen Z Is Reimagining Civic Action

New Survey Shows Gen Z's Engagement and Energy Rising Amid Political and Economic Uncertainty

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine out of ten young people care deeply for their communities, but the energy and depth of Generation Z's civic involvement varies sharply by age and cause, according to the latest national survey, Gen Z Civic Vibe Check, from the Institute for Citizens & Scholars.

"The idea that Gen Z is checked out is a myth. Young people want to make a difference and feel a true responsibility to their communities," said Audra Watson, Chief of Youth Civic Programs, Institute for Citizens & Scholars. "In a country with growing distrust and division, Gen Z's reaction to what is happening is shaping the future in important ways. Young adults are showing they are ready to participate. Many already are, and the rest just need a clear way in. Their engagement is active, urgent and connected to the reality they live every day."

Key Survey Findings:

Motivators for Community Involvement: Social interaction (49%) and social injustice (46%) are the top overall reasons for involvement. However, motivators differ by age: Teens ages 14-18 are most likely to get involved if their friends participate (55%), their or their loved ones' rights are threatened (48%), if it helps with academics (42%), for financial compensation (39%), or if they receive extra credit (36%). Y oung adults ages 19-22 are most triggered when rights are threatened (44%), friends are involved (41%), the economy makes it hard to get a job (40%), financial compensation is offered (39%), or a leader abuses power (38%).

A Strong Sense of Civic Duty: Nine out of ten young people indicate they care about and feel responsible for their community. Only 10% or fewer say apathy or lack of responsibility limits their participation.

Nine out of ten young people indicate they care about and feel responsible for their community. Only 10% or fewer say apathy or lack of responsibility limits their participation. Preferred Forms of Engagement: Most expect to engage through in-person conversations with family, friends, or students (77% say they probably or definitely will). Voting and face-to-face discussions remain the primary avenues for shaping community, far surpassing online engagement. This is likely due to concerns over backlash for expressing opinions online.

Most expect to engage through in-person conversations with family, friends, or students (77% say they probably or definitely will). Voting and face-to-face discussions remain the primary avenues for shaping community, far surpassing online engagement. This is likely due to concerns over backlash for expressing opinions online. Readiness to Contribute: Many young people express that, even if not currently involved, they expect to take on future roles in helping their communities.

"Economic motivation and abusive leadership are some of the biggest reasons why young adults between 19 and 22 years old decide to get involved in civic life. Forty percent say they would act if the economy was so bad that they could not get a job, and 38% say the same if a leader was abusing power. Their motivation comes from what they see around them, including how power is used, the opportunities they have or don't have, and how democratic institutions are working," added Watson.

The survey was conducted on behalf of the Institute for Citizens & Scholars on YPulse, the leading authority on Gen Z and Millennials, to understand how to activate young people to get involved and participate in civic life. The approximately four-minute survey was fielded among a national sample of 1,002 U.S. respondents ages 14 to 22 from August 26-28, 2025. Quotas were set to ensure national representation by age, gender, race/ethnicity, and region.

"Young people do want to help and they actively want to make a difference," said Rifa Alif. "Because one of the biggest things I get when I'm calling people, calling local organizations, is that they're surprised that someone so young wants to talk to them and actually do something."

For more information on the survey, please visit https://citizensandscholars.org/research/gen-z-civic-vibe-check/.

About the Institute for Citizens & Scholars

The Institute for Citizens & Scholars cultivates talent, ideas, and networks that develop young people as effective, lifelong citizens. We unite the left, right, and center to develop breakthrough solutions that create stronger citizens in our country, and we bring these solutions to life by forming strategic partnerships with an intentionally diverse group of young people, scholars and education leaders, and civic and business leaders—including the 27,000 world-leading Fellows in our network. Together, we're on a mission to ensure that Americans everywhere are civically well-informed, productively engaged, and committed to democracy.

