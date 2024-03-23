From Guangzhou to the World: Onuge Group showcase of Innovation and Quality at Cosmoprof Bologna 2024

GUANGDONG, China, March 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cosmoprof Bologna, a premier B2B beauty event with a legacy spanning over half a century, Founded in 1967. Once again hosted the Cosmoprof of the global beauty industry from March 21st to 24th, 2024. Organized by the Bologna Exhibition Group, this event is renowned for providing a platform where professionals and brands from around the world can explore business expansion and market consolidation opportunities. Among the many exhibitors, Onuge Group, a powerhouse in personal care and oral health, made a significant impact with its innovative products and a commitment to spreading beauty and confidence globally.

Onuge Group's Ascendancy to the Pinnacle of Beauty Innovation

Onuge Group's journey to securing a top-three nomination in the COSMOPROF AWARDS in 2023 is a narrative of relentless innovation and quality. The Group's dedication to crafting exceptional products, such as the acclaimed Secret Strips, has not only earned it industry recognition but also the trust of consumers worldwide. This year, Onuge Group continued its tradition of excellence by showcasing its prowess at the Bologna Beauty Exhibition.

A Glimpse into Onuge's Booth: A Confluence of Beauty and Science

At Booth Hall 34, E12, Onuge Group's display was a testament to the company's commitment to providing state-of-the-art teeth whitening and anti-wrinkle solutions. The booth was a melting pot of science and aesthetics, where beauty professionals and enthusiasts could engage with Onuge's latest offerings and witness the transformation potential of its products.

Onuge's Teeth Whitening: A Brighter Smile for a Confident World

Onuge's teeth whitening products, including the flagship Teeth Whitening Strips series, have set a new standard in the industry. The brand's focus on delivering effective, long-lasting results has made it a top choice for those seeking a brighter smile. With a range of customized flavors and ingredients, Onuge's products not only meet health and safety standards but also cater to individual preferences. 6 authoritative professional laboratory: Stability Testing Laboratory/Efficacy Testing Room/Anticorrosion Challenge Project/Microbial Testing Room/Heavy Metal Detection Project/Sample Retention Room, to make sure your products 100% safe and effective.

Secret Strips: Anti-Wrinkle Innovations the Future of Skincare

In the realm of skincare, Onuge Group has introduced a new era of anti-wrinkle solutions---"Secret Strips". By combining scientific research with natural ingredients, Onuge's anti-wrinkle products are designed to combat the signs of aging and promote a youthful, radiant complexion. The brand's commitment to innovation ensures that its users can age gracefully while enjoying the benefits of cutting-edge skincare technology.

Onuge Group's Global Reach and OEM/ODM Expertise

With a presence in over 60 countries and 500 regions worldwide, Onuge Group has established itself as a global leader in personal care. We state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in Guangzhou's Huadu District, is a testament to its commitment to quality and innovation. Boasting over 10 fully automatic production lines and a 100,000+ level aseptic dust-free workshop, Onuge Group provides comprehensive tracking services at every step of the production process.

Onuge's International Expansion

Onuge Group's presence at the Cosmoprof Bologna is just one example of our global reach. With a strong foothold in markets across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, South Africa, Russia, China, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Australia, Onuge is committed to bringing its beauty-enhancing products to consumers worldwide. The company's international quality system certifications are a testament to its dedication to excellence and adherence to global standards.

A Company Profile: Onuge Group's Legacy and Values

Established in 2005, Onuge Group has over two decades of OEM/ODM experience in teeth whitening and personal care products. The company's 12,000m² facility, just a 15-minute drive from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, is home to over 200 employees who embody the company's values of concentration, practicality, efficiency, and passion. With a daily output of over 2,000,000 dental strips and annual sales reaching $2800w, Onuge Group is a powerhouse in the industry.

Onuge's Research and Development: A Driving Force

The R&D team at Onuge Group is at the forefront of innovation, boasting over 50 patents and serving as a direct supplier for Fortune 500 teeth whitening brands. The company's rigorous and persistent R&D spirit is matched by its openness and cooperative approach, ensuring that every product is a testament to quality and technological advancement.

The Onuge Promise: Quality and Service

Onuge Group's commitment to quality extends beyond its products. The company provides a comprehensive production process that includes emulsifying, coating, die-cutting, film packaging, and multiple rounds of quality inspections. This meticulous attention to detail ensures that every product that bears the Onuge name meets the highest standards of excellence.

Onuge Group's continued participation in global events like Cosmoprof Bologna and its commitment to excellence ensure that beauty enthusiasts around the world can expect nothing but the best from this industry leader. As the company forges ahead, it is clear that Onuge is not just a brand; it is a movement towards a more beautiful and confident world.

