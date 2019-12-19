From Guns to Hemp to Immigration: Texas' Top Legal Stories of 2019

DALLAS and HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas legal news in 2019 reflected the debates and court disputes being heard all across the country, according to this year's list of Top 10 stories highlighted by Androvett Legal Media & Marketing.

Each year the Texas-based full-service marketing and public relations agency follows news developments and develops a list of the biggest legal stories.

"Selecting the Top 10 is never easy," said Androvett founder and CEO Mike Androvett. "There is no question that Texas is at the forefront of national debate over everything from the border wall to gun control measures. But just as important are the local issues directly affecting the lives of Texans."

Among the headlines featured:

Court battles have played out in the lawsuits against Austin -based InfoWars TV show host Alex Jones for promoting conspiracy theories claiming the horrific 2012 mass school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary never happened. He has lost some recent rulings.

-based InfoWars TV show host for promoting conspiracy theories claiming the horrific 2012 mass school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary never happened. He has lost some recent rulings. A new federal judge took the bench in Waco and immediately positioned the Western District as a challenger to the Eastern District's stronghold on the patent litigation "rocket docket" title.

and immediately positioned the Western District as a challenger to the Eastern District's stronghold on the patent litigation "rocket docket" title. Houston homeowners earned a federal court win against the Army Corps of Engineers over its management of the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs which resulted in catastrophic flooding during Hurricane Harvey.

homeowners earned a federal court win against the Army Corps of Engineers over its management of the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs which resulted in catastrophic flooding during Hurricane Harvey. On death row for more than 20 years on a murky murder conviction, Rodney Reed was less than a week away from the death chamber when the state granted an indefinite stay of execution to consider new evidence.

The complete Top 10 Texas Legal Stories of 2019 can be found at https://www.androvett.com/news/the-top-texas-legal-stories-of-2019.

