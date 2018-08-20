From Haiti With Love

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "My work is a celebration of the spirit of the Haitian people, and a reflection of our strength in the face of incredible odds," said pop soul-folk artist HERVÉ.

Rooted in the land of his birth, Hervé connects his listeners to his past while also integrating the influences of the United States, France and India, all places he now calls home. His music is vibrant, engaging and ultimately uplifting, allowing the audience to transcend their differences and feel the heartbeat of humanity.

Hervé Coeur

Hervé's voice is warm, deep and ethereal and his lyrics akin to poetry. He blends musical genres -- the French Chanson, 90's Alternative American Rock and 60's Motown and Soul -- to create his unique style. He has connected and made lasting impressions on audiences in the U.S., the 70th Anniversary of the United Nations, and throughout Europe, most notably in France, where he has performed at the legendary L'Olympia, La Villette, La Cigale and Le Trianon in Paris.

Haiti's pop soul-folk singer-songwriter will be spreading his infectious energy of love and tolerance once again at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater in New York City on Wednesday, August 29th at 7 p.m. Under the theme "Rasanblé" which means "to gather together" in the Créole language. Hervé will be performing songs he has written mostly in English, and also in French and Creole. Exploring the story of Haiti through songs that are at once distant but yet familiar and unifying. It is definitely an annual performance at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater that is not to be missed.

Hervé: Rasanblé live at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10009 on Wednesday, August 29. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., show at 7:00 p.m. Tickets: $30; 212-967-7555 or visit: https://joespub.publictheater.org/reserve/index.aspx?performanceNumber=37794

Clip of "Give Love": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z7VmBnDAKkU

For more information about Hervé, visit: http://www.herve.fm/

Link to high-res. photo and portrait of Hervé: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/QVXK0Yzq3V

