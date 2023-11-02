From Health & Wellness to Ready-to-Drink: How Trends and Consumer Choices Are Fueling the Liquid Carton Market's Rise

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Nov, 2023, 14:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Carton Market (by Shelf Life, Type, End Use, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid carton market is on a growth trajectory and is projected to reach a value of US$15.64 billion by 2023, experiencing robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.17% during the forecast period. Additionally, the market volume is expected to rise to 246.60 billion units by 2023, with a CAGR of 4.02% during the projected period.

Understanding Liquid Cartons

Liquid packaging cartons are versatile containers designed to safely transport and store liquid products. They find extensive use in packaging fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). These cartons come in various sizes, shapes, and types, offering flexibility in design and customization to meet packaging requirements.

Segmentation

  • By Shelf Life: The global liquid carton market is categorized into two segments based on shelf life: aseptic liquid cartons and fresh liquid cartons. Currently, the aseptic liquid carton segment holds the majority share in the market, while the fresh liquid carton segment is expected to exhibit significant growth. Factors contributing to the growth of fresh liquid cartons include the rising health and fitness trend, convenience, distribution efficiency, and increased use of sustainable alternatives.
  • By Type: In terms of type, the market is divided into three segments: brick liquid carton, gable top carton, and shaped liquid carton. The brick liquid carton segment dominates the market, followed by the gable top carton and shaped liquid carton segments.
  • By End Use: The market is further segmented based on end use into three categories: dairy products, juice, and others. The dairy products segment commands the highest share in both the fresh liquid carton and aseptic liquid carton markets.

Geographic Coverage

The global liquid carton market spans five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & North Africa, and Latin America. North America includes the US, Mexico, and Canada, while Europe encompasses the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific region comprises China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific currently leads the market, driven by the increasing demand for packaged milk and growing consumer awareness of highly sustainable packaging. Within Europe, Germany is the market leader due to the rising demand for plant-based beverages. In North America, the US dominates the market, aided by increasing disposable income and lifestyle changes.

Key Drivers

  • Increased Consumption of Packaged Beverages: The growth of the liquid carton market is propelled by increased consumption of packaged beverages, reflecting changing consumer preferences and lifestyles.
  • Growing Health & Wellness Spending: Rising awareness of health and wellness has led to increased spending on products packaged in liquid cartons.
  • Convenience and Distribution Efficiency: Liquid cartons offer convenience and efficiency in distribution, supporting their adoption across various industries.
  • Longer Shelf Life: Aseptic cartons, in particular, contribute to longer shelf life, reducing food and beverage waste and driving demand.

Challenges

  • Surge in Usage of Alternative Packaging Material: Consumer preference for plastic containers and the increasing use of alternative packaging materials can hinder demand for liquid cartons.
  • Reduced Milk Consumption: A decline in milk consumption affects the dairy industry and, consequently, the liquid carton market.

Trends

  • Increased Consumption of Milk Alternatives: The rise in popularity of milk alternatives contributes to the growth of the liquid carton market.
  • Surge in Consumption of Ready to Drink Beverages: Ready-to-drink beverages are driving market growth, catering to consumers seeking convenience.
  • Innovative and Attractive Packaging: Innovative and attractive packaging designs are enhancing the appeal of liquid cartons, attracting consumers.
  • Expansion of Different Industries: Liquid carton manufacturers are exploring opportunities in industries such as homecare, beauty, and lifestyle.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had mixed effects on the liquid carton market. Initially, stockpiling of packaged beverages led to increased demand for liquid cartons. However, later phases of the pandemic, including supply chain disruptions, affected out-of-home consumption, impacting the use of liquid packaging cartons.

Analysis of Key Players

Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval Group) dominates the global liquid carton market, holding approximately two-thirds of the market share. Key players in the market include:

  • Mondi plc
  • Refresco Group B.V.
  • Pactiv Evergreen Inc.
  • SIG Combibloc Group AG
  • Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company
  • BillerudKorsnäs
  • Ferd Group
  • Liquid Box
  • Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.
  • Uflex Limited
  • Adam Pack S.A.
  • Smurfit Kappa Group plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53op6k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Advances in Glass Beaker Technologies Catapult Market Amidst Academic Research Funding

Advances in Glass Beaker Technologies Catapult Market Amidst Academic Research Funding

The "Global Beaker Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global beaker market is poised for significant...
Piezoelectric Sensors' Increasing Role in Healthcare Devices Boosts Market Growth Worldwide

Piezoelectric Sensors' Increasing Role in Healthcare Devices Boosts Market Growth Worldwide

The "Global Piezoelectric Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global piezoelectric market is set to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.