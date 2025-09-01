From healthcare to high-speed rail: Holafly for Business now reaches over 800 companies worldwide

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holafly, the global leader in eSIM technology, has unveiled a new wave of partnerships with forward-thinking companies across healthcare, transport, retail, engineering, and sustainability. From Sanitas and Scania to CAF, Sacyr, Sika and Llaollao, enterprises are turning to Holafly for Business to keep their teams connected in more than 200 destinations worldwide.

The adoption of Holafly for Business spans a remarkable spectrum: Eurecat in research and innovation, Puma Iberia in fashion, Aerox and Rotatec in engineering, Tradebe in environmental services, CAF and Zitron in infrastructure and mobility, and leading healthcare and insurance groups such as Sanitas. Industrial leaders like Sika and Persan also rely on Holafly to ensure uninterrupted internet for teams operating across borders.

Holafly for Business is Holafly's enterprise solution that enables companies to instantly distribute and activate eSIMs through a single platform, with real-time usage monitoring and cost optimization, all without the need for physical SIM cards or complex roaming agreements.

The urgency of this shift is clear. According to McKinsey's 2025 Enterprise Mobility Report, 70% of European executives cite seamless connectivity as a "critical enabler" of global expansion and operational efficiency. Another report from the European Travel Commission estimates that European SMEs lose over €1 billion annually in roaming costs, a silent burden that undermines competitiveness.

"Globalization forces companies to move more than ever, but it makes no sense to keep paying roaming bills as if we were still in 2010," said Alex Bryszkowski, VP of B2B & Partnerships at Holafly. "eSIM technology is not only about savings of up to 85% compared to traditional roaming; it's about making work easier, strengthening digital security, improving operational efficiency, and even supporting sustainability goals. That's why more and more enterprises are choosing Holafly for Business as a strategic partner."

Beyond financial savings, the eSIM model also supports ESG objectives. By eliminating plastic SIM cards, physical shipping, and associated waste, Holafly for Business helps companies align with sustainability commitments while providing their teams with secure and scalable digital solutions.

About Holafly

Holafly is the global leader in eSIMs for travelers and enterprises, offering coverage in over 200 destinations. With an outstanding 4.5/5 rating on Trustpilot and more than 10 million satisfied users, Holafly has become the preferred eSIM choice for international travelers and businesses. Its unlimited data offering ensures peace of mind anywhere in the world.

