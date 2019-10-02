From Heels to High-Tops Social CBD Introduces Foot Renewal Cream for a Holistic Head-to-Toe Wellness Lineup

Social CBD's Foot Renewal Cream is made with a powerful blend of pure hemp extract, arnica, white willow bark and menthol to help soothe overworked feet, while shea butter and avocado oil hydrate dry, tough skin. Social CBD is a head-to-toe holistic wellness experience providing Pure, Powerful and Honest CBD products.

"Social CBD Foot Renewal Cream supports every lifestyle -- no matter if you ran a marathon, or stood on your feet for 8 hours straight," says Social CBD President, Angelo Lombardi. "Social CBD's mission is to educate consumers on wellness alternatives to support any and all daily routines. It's the 21st Century...CBD isn't just for the stars. Social CBD offers high-quality, lab-tested CBD products accessible to all."

Foot Renewal Cream follows the brand's recent launch of Broad Spectrum CBD Drops and is the newest product of the topical offering, joining Social CBD Muscle Rub and Social CBD Patches. Foot Renewal Cream is available nationwide at select retail locations and online. For more information on Social CBD and its products, please visit: www.TheSocialCBD.com .

About Social CBD:

Founded in 2019, Portland-based Social CBD promises to provide the high-quality Pure, Powerful and Honest CBD products. Social CBD is a brand of Sentia Wellness and utilizes extensive world-class manufacturing and laboratory analyses that exceed industry standards for optimum customer confidence. Social CBD is sparking a movement and global conversation around better self-care and wellness, from education and driving social connections, to making hemp-derived CBD products widely accessible to people from all walks of life. www.TheSocialCBD.com .

