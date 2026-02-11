From Herbs to Harmonics: Doctah B Sirius Ushers in a New Era with What's Eating You, an Integrated Book and Medicine Music Healing Experience

Rooted in research, metaphysics, herbal wisdom, and vibrational restoration, the book and music offerings present an alchemical blueprint for deep introspection, guiding readers and listeners toward greater clarity, calm, regulation, and inner coherence as they step into a new cycle of personal vitality.

What's Eating You is a transformative, exploratory guide that examines how emotional, mental, and energetic imbalances manifest in the physical body. Complementing the book is the Doctah B Sirius Medicine Music Collective: Special Edition, a seven-hour soundscape spanning 22 tracks crafted to support restitution and nervous-system balance. Three rhythmic immersions: I Allow (432Hz), AEIOU (432Hz), and I Am Home (432Hz), will be released exclusively on Apple Music for free listening.

While offered separately as a book and music catalogue, What's Eating You will later be unified within a multidimensional audio-visual PDF portal, expanding the work into a comprehensive mind-body-spirit healing ecosystem.

Since the early 90's, hundreds of thousands worldwide have turned to Doctah B Sirius as a thought leader, spiritual guide, and catalyst for self-actualization. A certified doctor of metaphysics, master herbalist, natural remedy formulator, wellness educator, and pioneer of healing sound, he was honored as Spiritual Leader of the Year at the 2024 4Bidden Conscious Awards. His global influence spans six continents, empowering individuals and communities to awaken their highest potential through natural therapies and elevated consciousness.

His teachings have been embraced by leading voices and cultural icons including Rev. Michael Bernard Beckwith, who wrote the book's forward, the late Dick Gregory, Iyanla Vanzant, Billy Carson, and legendary spiritual jazz innovator Alice Coltrane.

Widely regarded as a global authority on parasite eradication, cellular detoxification, and energetic rejuvenation, Doctah B Sirius developed the Total Body Paracleanse Program (available at https://www.elevationtime.com), recognized for restoring health on multiple levels—clearing toxins, supporting microbiome balance, and reestablishing the body's innate rhythm of wellness. His philosophy emphasizes that physical and emotional toxins, deficiencies, and parasites are foundational contributors to dis-ease, and that total-body reclamation is the gateway to vitality and freedom.

For more than four decades, Doctah B Sirius has also pioneered sound as medicine. His signature Medicine Music™ integrates ancient rhythms, natural frequencies (432Hz and 528Hz), and cosmic resonance to harmonize brain function, elevate emotional states, and activate life-force energy. Through his proprietary Digalog Sound process, he blends analog warmth with digital precision to create immersive sonic environments for healing and transformation.

A Grammy-nominated percussionist, producer, and composer, Doctah B Sirius has collaborated with numerous music legends including B.B. King, India.Arie, George Duke, Alice Coltrane, Keb' Mo', Boney James, Rick Braun, and many others.

"What's Eating You is the culmination of my life's journey and lived wisdom," says Doctah B Sirius. "I've created a roadmap for those ready to experience greater well-being, deeper joy, stronger relationships, and expanded success. Our internal environment shapes our external reality and understanding this is the key to true elevation."

To begin the journey of ritual, restoration, and renewal with What's Eating You, visit https://whatseatingyou.life.

Follow Doctah B Sirius on YouTube at @DoctahBSirius and across all major social platforms.

Explore his full world of herbals and harmonics at https://www.elevationtime.com.

