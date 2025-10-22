From Home Chef to Homes Nationwide: Chef Lorious Brings Jam Vino to National Stage with QVC Appearance

The beloved celebrity chef and creator of Jam Vino wine-infused jam makes her national QVC debut on "Gourmet Holiday," October 22, 2025, at 5 PM EST.

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For home chef and cookbook author Lori "Chef Lorious" Rogers, what began as a pairing of her Alabama jam-making roots and Northern California upbringing has evolved into a national wine-infused gourmet brand named "Jam Vino," which will debut on QVC's "Gourmet Holiday" October 22, 2025, at 5 PM EST.

Chef Lorious will appear live to showcase the Jam Vino Wine-Infused Jam Deluxe Gift Set (Item #M137767), featuring 7 oz. jars of her three signature flavors: a velvety, full-bodied Blackberry Merlot; a refreshing, floral Raspberry Moscato; and Strueberry Blanc, a fusion of strawberries, blueberries, and Sauvignon Blanc.

Crafted in small batches, Jam Vino is made with 100% real fruit and infused with the rich flavor profile of fine wine. Whether paired with a cheese board, layered over pastries, on toast, or stirred into yogurt, Jam Vino is a luxurious experience that turns everyday moments into a celebration the entire family can enjoy.

"This is a dream come true," says Chef Lorious. "I started this journey with love and a ladle in my kitchen. To now see Jam Vino on QVC — the network that has launched so many great brands — is surreal. Jam Vino is about joy, togetherness, and everyday luxury for everyday people. That's what I hope people experience when they taste it."

The QVC debut is a full-circle moment for Chef Lorious, who spent years in her home kitchen perfecting her "Calibama Cooking" style — a blend of her Southern Alabama roots and Northern California upbringing. A self-taught chef with an accountant's precision and an artist's heart, Chef Lorious began sharing her recipes on YouTube and local TV, eventually publishing her first cookbook, Calibama Cooking: Classic & Contemporary Comfort Food, and becoming a regular guest on Good Morning Texas.

Jam Vino was born out of pure serendipity during a Williams-Sonoma cooking demonstration when Chef Lori layered her homemade wine-infused jam onto gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. "People kept coming up asking what was in it," Chef Lorious recalls. "They said, 'I've never tasted anything like this!' That's when I knew we had something truly special."

From that single demo, a new category of gourmet jam was born. Chef Lorious dove headfirst into the world of consumer packaged goods — sourcing premium fruit, testing recipes, finding co-packers, and navigating the maze of compliance and production. "I wasn't just creating a product," she says. "I was creating something that didn't exist on mainstream retail shelves."

Chef Lorious's dedication paid off. Jam Vino has been featured on the nation's top syndicated talk shows and is entering local retail in multiple states. The brand has also become a fan favorite among celebrities, having been featured in luxury gift lounges during the Oscars and Emmys.

For over 40 years, QVC has helped entrepreneurs and innovators bring their stories and products to millions of viewers. Chef Lorious will join the ranks of those before her this year during QVC's "Gourmet Holiday" special on October 22, 2025, at 5 PM EST. Catch Chef Lorious live as she shares her journey, her warmth, and her signature Jam Vino wine-infused jam — just in time for the holidays.

Chef Lorious is an American lifestyle brand founded by tastemaker, celebrity chef, and cookbook author Lori Rogers. With roots in both California and Alabama, Chef Lorious combines Southern comfort food with chic California style. The culinary mastermind behind Jam Vino wine-infused jam, Chef Lorious tapped her Southern roots and California upbringing to blend the traditions of jam-making and winemaking. The result is an entirely new category of gourmet jam — Jam Vino. With 100% real fruit and just five natural ingredients, Jam Vino is a versatile and luxurious gourmet jam for the entire family — for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert. Jam Vino accolades and features include: "Editor's Top Pick" in Food and Beverage Magazine, Good Morning America, Dallas Hotel Magazine, Vanity Fair, and The View. Chef Lorious has been featured on numerous morning show segments nationwide and has a recurring monthly "Taste Texas" segment on Good Morning Texas. Chef Lorious is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council and the National Minority Supplier Development Council and is the author of Calibama Cooking: Classic & Contemporary Comfort Food. For consumer and wholesale inquiries, visit www.JamVino.com .

