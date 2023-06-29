From Home Fragrance to Hand Care: Trapp Fragrances Debuts New Hand Soap and Lotion Collection

News provided by

Trapp Fragrances

29 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury home fragrance brand Trapp Fragrances is entering the hand care market with new hand soaps and lotions. Available in three of Trapp's most popular fragrances – Orange Vanilla, Lavender de Provence and Palo Santo – the new collection was spurred by customer demand. 

Continue Reading
New Hand Soaps and Lotions from Trapp Fragrances in Orange Vanilla, Lavender de Provence and Palo Santo
New Hand Soaps and Lotions from Trapp Fragrances in Orange Vanilla, Lavender de Provence and Palo Santo

"We surveyed our high-end fragrance buyers who requested that we expand into this category, and that sentiment was echoed by our social media followers," explains Faultless Brands CEO and President Mike Lipski. "At Trapp, we believe that fragrances elevate everyday moments into sensory experiences, and that now extends to handwashing and skin care." 

Packaged in shatterproof, recyclable, 8-ounce bottles, the products are cruelty-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free and SLS-free. The moisturizing hand soaps are made with aloe vera. The hand lotions use antioxidant-rich cupuaçu seed butter, which hydrates and restores skin elasticity, and oat bran extract, which naturally cleanses skin by removing dirt and oil.

Trapp hand soaps ($14) and hand lotions ($16) can be purchased at trappfragrances.com/collections/soaps-lotions in the following fragrances:

  • No. 04 Orange Vanilla | Brazilian Orange, Tahitian Vanilla, Tonka Bean 
  • No. 25 Lavender de Provence | French Lavender, Clary Sage, Vanilla Orchid 
  • No. 77 Palo Santo | Peruvian Palo Santo, Oakmoss, Kashmiri Saffron 

For more information, visit the Trapp website or follow @trappfragrances on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube

About Trapp Fragrances

Trapp Fragrances is a luxury home fragrance brand headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, that specializes in premium soy wax blend candles, reed diffusers, ultrasonic diffuser oils, wax melts and fragrance mists. Made with the highest quality botanicals, Trapp products are filled with more fragrance than anything else on the shelf and are guaranteed to fill a room with fragrance in minutes. www.trappfragrances.com.

SOURCE Trapp Fragrances

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.